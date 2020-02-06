Romanian PM dismisses Govt. reshuffle reports

The media reports about a potential Government reshuffle are “inventions,” prime minister Ludovic Orban told local television station Digi24.ro.

He argued that such reports are meant to undermine the authority of those who are allegedly targeted in such a move and said the “reshuffle is done not talked about.”

“The reshuffle is communicated publicly after it is done; this is what happens in all democratic countries because if you talk about it before, it only casts a negative shadow on some members of the Government or the Government in its entirety,” Orban said.

The prime minister explained that a reshuffle is “out of the question” because there are very many issues to solve, and the “full authority of every minister is needed.”

Interior affairs minister Marcel Vela, education minister Monica Anisie, and public works minister Ion Ștefan would have been replaced in a reshuffle, Mediafax previously reported.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

