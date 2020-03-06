Orange Romania doubles net profit

Orange Romania, the local subsidiary of French telecom group Orange, doubled its net profit in 2019 compared to 2018 while its business advanced by only 1.4%.

Orange reported a turnover of RON 5.83 bln (EUR 1.23 bln) in 2019 and a net profit of RON 385 mln (EUR 81 mln). In 2018, the company’s net result was RON 192 mln.

Orange is the leader of the local telecom market by turnover and the biggest mobile carrier in the country by number of clients. It is also one of the most profitable companies in Romania.

Still, the company’s profitability has declined significantly compared to the previous decade. Orange Romania reported its biggest profit ever in 2008 – RON 1.6 billion. The company’s turnover that year was RON 4.8 billion, resulting in a net margin of 33%.

By comparison, Orange’s profit margin in 2019 was 6.6%.

Orange Romania had 2,472 employees in 2019, up from 2,366 in 2018.

Orange Romania also has a subsidiary that manages its service center – Orange Services, which had 1,047 employees in 2019 (down from 1,124 in 2018). Thus, the total headcount of the French group in Romania is about 3,500 people.

Orange Services had a turnover of RON 207 mln (EUR 43.5 mln) and a net profit of RON 10.4 mln (EUR 2.2 mln) in 2019.

