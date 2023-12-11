Telecommunications giant Orange said it would offer its customers in Romania a new delivery option for products purchased on its website through an extensive network of lockers available at over 5,000 locations with partners Sameday and Fan Courier.

The company is also providing free delivery to lockers until January 9, 2024, along with special offers.

The new option for online order delivery brings Orange customers more flexibility and control, with locker placement in easily accessible locations, open 24/7, eliminating the need for customers to be present at a specific address within a predetermined time frame, as is the case with door-to-door deliveries.

Another benefit is the safety provided by this system, as the lockers are equipped with anti-break-in alarm systems and video surveillance. A delivery to lockers also saves 95% of CO2 consumption compared to door-to-door deliveries, the company said.

Orange currently offers new and refurbished phones, accessories and connected devices, tablets and laptops, smart TVs, gaming, and smart home, as well as mobile subscriptions and Orange Love fixed-TV packages.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jerome Cid | Dreamstime.com)