Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 02/18/2020 - 08:30
Business
Orange Romania expands Orange Money app with currency exchange services
18 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian subsidiary of French telecom group Orange announced that it just expanded the functionality of its Orange Money app by making possible instant currency exchange at no fee for 18 currencies.

Orange also wants to make the application available to users in other telecom networks by the end of this year.

The Orange Money service was launched in 2017 in Romania, and, since then, the company has added new features such as IBAN in local currency in 2018, or virtual cards and NFC payments in 2019.

Compared to 2018, in 2019 the number of Orange Money customers increased by 40% and the number of active users increased by 258%.

At this time, Orange Money is only available to Orange customers.

“The market for foreign exchange and transfers is not yet flexible enough, and a bank loan in a currency other than the local currency or sending money to Romania or other countries often means extra accounts and extra commissions. For these types of needs, Orange Money offers today the easiest payment experience through the mobile application,” said Orange Money Romania CEO Haris Hanif.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 02/18/2020 - 08:30
Business
Orange Romania expands Orange Money app with currency exchange services
18 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian subsidiary of French telecom group Orange announced that it just expanded the functionality of its Orange Money app by making possible instant currency exchange at no fee for 18 currencies.

Orange also wants to make the application available to users in other telecom networks by the end of this year.

The Orange Money service was launched in 2017 in Romania, and, since then, the company has added new features such as IBAN in local currency in 2018, or virtual cards and NFC payments in 2019.

Compared to 2018, in 2019 the number of Orange Money customers increased by 40% and the number of active users increased by 258%.

At this time, Orange Money is only available to Orange customers.

“The market for foreign exchange and transfers is not yet flexible enough, and a bank loan in a currency other than the local currency or sending money to Romania or other countries often means extra accounts and extra commissions. For these types of needs, Orange Money offers today the easiest payment experience through the mobile application,” said Orange Money Romania CEO Haris Hanif.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

18 February 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian photo of the day: Romania seen from space
18 February 2020
Business
Startup meets corporation: Romanian entrepreneur shares how Facebook killed his project after paying USD 0.5 bln for it
18 February 2020
Politics
Poll: Bucharest mayor enjoys highest confidence rate ahead of coming elections
13 February 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian photo of the day: Bucegi Mountains, visible from Bucharest
13 February 2020
Business
EC improves forecast: Romania will have second-highest economic growth in EU this year
13 February 2020
Culture
Village museum next to Romania’s Bran Castle could be closed and replaced with Dracula Land
13 February 2020
Politics
Romanian MEP in FT opinion: EU money that flows into Eastern Europe is not charity
12 February 2020
Social
Anti-immigrant protest continues in Romanian village

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40