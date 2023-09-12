Optimall SFA by AROBS, the sales force automation solution, launches a new version of the Android mobile app

News from Companies

Optimall SFA, a sales force automation solution was launched by AROBS Transilvania Software 20 years ago. Looking to optimize customers' activity in production and distribution in Romania, Optimall SFA launches the new Android mobile version.

AROBS Transilvania Software has launched several software products over its quarter of a decade, helping the digitalization of the private sector in Romania. Optimall SFA is the first of these products, launched in 2003.

"The Optimall SFA team is a partner that contributes with dedication to the success of distributors and manufacturers in Romania. Even after two decades, by continuously innovating and adapting to customer requirements, Optimall remains an important player on the Romanian market in digitizing distribution business", declared Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS Transilvania Software.

"Optimall by AROBS celebrates its 20th anniversary by launching a new mobile version of the SFA app, created by our team with a focus on user feedback and responding to the needs of our more than 300 customers," says Ovidiu Teodorescu, CEO of Optimall.

The evolution of Optimall SFA by AROBS

Two decades ago, the AROBS team launched Optimall SFA. The company's decision to start creating software products came in the wake of the uncertain situation created by outsourcing after the global dot-com crisis.

Because of its many advantages and ability to adapt to each business's specifics, entrepreneurs quickly adopted the application. Twenty years on, Optimall by AROBS has more than 300 active customers with over 3000 users and five successful software solutions. The most important of these remains Optimall SFA.

An innovative new application

Over the years, Optimall SFA has been a real help for distributors and manufacturers in Romania, providing them with a stable tool for business optimization, sales automation, and turnover growth.

Optimall SFA centralizes all information on stocks, customers, products, and prices in real-time; sales agents can take orders directly from customers in real-time; helps reduce order preparation time; simplifies the collection process and assists staff in merchandising actions.

On its 20th anniversary, Optimall has gathered suggestions from all its customers and decided to launch a new mobile app that includes several new functionalities that support the automation of sales processes in the business. Thus, the Optimall SFA team proposes the following new features to customers:

Refactoring of the Android app with state-of-the-art technologies

Improved user experience through a new interface

New design by introducing graphical elements for viewing reports

Fingerprint authentication

Numerous ways to view and sort items and documents in the app

Optimisation for smoother operation of the application for very large BOMs

Improved methods of synchronization with company ERP

Improved accuracy in GPS location

Optimize processing of multiple simultaneous operations

Possibility to send invoices by email to customers

Introduction of a dashboard containing an up-to-date summary of agent activity

New SFA modules to maximize sales efficiency

In addition to the new functionalities of the SFA software solution, Optimall supports distributors and manufacturers with optional modules to streamline business processes.

Fișa Sell Module provides access to all sales history directly from the application, allowing you to view the most recent invoices issued from the management system and their details. The Supervisor Module, on the other hand, gives sales managers a clearer view of agent activity and results. It makes it easier to identify opportunities for improvement and ensure better team coordination. Lastly, the Target Module enables sales targets to be set and monitored, motivating agents and driving them toward maximum performance.

So, for maximum profit and minimized sales effort, the Optimall SFA by AROBS solution is the reliable partner for guaranteed business success. If you want to learn more about the product, visit the Optimall SFA product website, or email us at optimall_vanzari@arobs.ro, or call 0748 158 881.

