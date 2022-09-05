Events

Open Streets: Bucharest event to run until mid-October

05 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Open Streets, a program that turns several arteries in downtown Bucharest into pedestrian areas for cultural events during weekends, is set to run until mid-October.

After a first September run this past weekend, the Open Streets will be held on September 10-11, September 17-18, October 1-2, October 8-9, and October 15-16. 

Starting the September 3-4 weekend, the public was invited to attend the Poetry Sofa, a series of talks and readings with poets moderated by Svetlana Cârstean. The event is meant to “rebuild an intimate meeting space between poetry and its public, and bridge the divide between those writing poetry and those searching for it.”

The first guests of the event were Teodor Dună and Ștefania Mihalache, alongside Nora Iuga, who read poems from her forthcoming volume.

More details about each weekend’s program are to be released. 

(Photo courtesy of Arcub)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Events

Open Streets: Bucharest event to run until mid-October

05 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Open Streets, a program that turns several arteries in downtown Bucharest into pedestrian areas for cultural events during weekends, is set to run until mid-October.

After a first September run this past weekend, the Open Streets will be held on September 10-11, September 17-18, October 1-2, October 8-9, and October 15-16. 

Starting the September 3-4 weekend, the public was invited to attend the Poetry Sofa, a series of talks and readings with poets moderated by Svetlana Cârstean. The event is meant to “rebuild an intimate meeting space between poetry and its public, and bridge the divide between those writing poetry and those searching for it.”

The first guests of the event were Teodor Dună and Ștefania Mihalache, alongside Nora Iuga, who read poems from her forthcoming volume.

More details about each weekend’s program are to be released. 

(Photo courtesy of Arcub)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination
03 August 2022
Social
Bucharest’s new parking tariffs explained
03 August 2022
Justice
Romania’s 1989 Revolution: Former president Ion Iliescu to stand trial as prosecutors resend case to court
29 July 2022
Politics
Romanian president condemns racist comments made by Hungarian PM