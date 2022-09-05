Open Streets: Bucharest event to run until mid-October

Open Streets, a program that turns several arteries in downtown Bucharest into pedestrian areas for cultural events during weekends, is set to run until mid-October.

After a first September run this past weekend, the Open Streets will be held on September 10-11, September 17-18, October 1-2, October 8-9, and October 15-16.

Starting the September 3-4 weekend, the public was invited to attend the Poetry Sofa, a series of talks and readings with poets moderated by Svetlana Cârstean. The event is meant to “rebuild an intimate meeting space between poetry and its public, and bridge the divide between those writing poetry and those searching for it.”

The first guests of the event were Teodor Dună and Ștefania Mihalache, alongside Nora Iuga, who read poems from her forthcoming volume.

More details about each weekend’s program are to be released.

(Photo courtesy of Arcub)

simona@romania-insider.com