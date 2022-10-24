The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Ookla shared its annual Speedtest Global Index insight, breathing a room of optimism for Bucharest as one of the most wanted places to live for digital nomads.

The Romanian capital places 7th among the world’s best cities in terms of fixed broadband, one place above the previous year's ranking, sitting comfortably above Los Angeles, Tokyo, Abu Dhabi, Zurich, Paris, and more with a record of 195.6 Mbps download speed.

In general, Romania’s rank slightly improves by three places to the 11th in fixed broadband speeds, right above United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, France, New Zealand, and more.

For the record, Ookla reports China as the world’s leading country, with Shanghai sitting atop the global performance index for the mobile list (158.63 Mbps) and Beijing topping fixed broadband with 238.86 Mbps.

Bucharest continues to push its place as the heaven for digital nomads. Earlier this year, President Klaus Iohannis introduced “the Digital Nomad bills” to attract foreigners who want to obtain a long-term visa in Romania while working for a company registered outside the country, under a few conditions.

Travel sites Big 7 Travel and EnjoyTravel.com have also ranked the capital the 15th in their 25 best cities for digital nomads. Several factors, including living costs, visa procedures, co-working spaces, and expatriate experiences have played part in putting Bucharest among the likes of Bali (Indonesia), Chiang Mai (Thailand), Madeira (Portugal), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), and Lisbon (Portugal).

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo: Dreamstime.com)