Online relaxation: What are the Romanians doing on the Internet in their spare time?

Most Romanian Internet users choose to listen to music online in their spare time, with 43% going on Youtube to listen to their favorite music and 31% listening to online radios, according to the Digital Evolution: Connected Consumer Monitor study conducted by EXACT Business Solutions in June this year.

More than 1,000 Internet users aged between 18 and 65 participated in the study.

Video streaming platforms are accessed daily by 27% of Romanian Internet users, while online games are the first option for 23% of respondents.

The study also revealed that the Romanians who spend their spare time online are willing to pay to listen to music, with 13% of them using paid music sites or apps daily.

Meanwhile, 11% choose to spend their spare time reading blogs, while 10% check their favorite vlogs and a similar percentage read horoscopes. Downloading movies online is a daily activity for 9% of the Internet users.

When it comes to what are the Romanians searching online in their spare time, the study revealed that most of them check the weather forecasts (41%), while 31% are interested in the local and international news, 20% search general subjects, and 15% are interested in health, nutrition and diet topics.

