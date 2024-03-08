One World Romania: Documentary film festival to hold Maryam Tafakory, Eyal Sivan retrospectives

The documentary film festival One World Romania will hold at this year’s edition retrospectives dedicated to directors Maryam Tafakory and Eyal Sivan, “two contemporary authors with distinct and powerful voices, coming from territories currently experiencing violent political and social turmoil.”

The program Focus Maryam Tafakory, taking place on April 6 and April 7, compiles a selection of films presented alongside live performances by Tafakory herself. Her decade-long multidisciplinary practice has produced works that weave together poetry and performance, archival and documentary footage with essay and collage filmmaking.

The Focus Eyal Sivan is held from April 8 to April 13. Sivan, a documentary filmmaker and theoretician born in Haifa (Israel), is known for “his uncompromising political stances and for using cinema as a tool to question and review dominant narratives of the past and present.”

The festival takes place between April 5 and April 14 at Elvire Popesco, Eforie, and Union cinemas in Bucharest. A selection of films will be available online between April 15 and April 25.

The film screenings are followed by discussions with filmmakers or local experts, encouraging the public to participate in discussions on topics related to human rights, social, political, and environmental issues through the medium of cinema.

(Photo: Ivan Murauyou/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com