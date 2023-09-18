Energy

OMV delegation visits Romania to talk Offshore Law

18 September 2023

OMV CEO Alfred Stern is coming to Bucharest on September 18, in the context of the lawsuit the Austrian company opened against Romania for changing the Offshore Law.

OMV challenges provisions in the Offshore Law that compel it to sell part of the offshore gas on the local centralized market.

OMV Petrom sued the Romanian state at the International Court of Arbitration in Paris - ICC. According to sources within the Romanian government consulted by Cursdeguvernare.ro, the Austrians expected a passive attitude from Romania, but this time, the government was active and hired the law firm Leaua - LLDDP, specialized in international litigation, to represent in the process with OMV.

According to the same sources, the OMV staff unexpectedly asked Romania to make a "reconciliation offer" under the circumstances that it was the Austrian side that opened the dispute. Romania has not made and will not make such an offer, which could advantage Austria in the litigation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/OMV Petrom)

1

