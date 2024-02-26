Oil Terminal to build bitumen terminal in Constanta port with Swiss Euronova Energies

The management of the Romanian port operator Oil Terminal will ask for shareholders’ permit to begin negotiations with Euronova Energies – the winning bidder in a competitive procedure aimed at picking a partner for building a bitumen terminal in Constanta port. The shareholder meeting was scheduled for March 28/29.

Oil Terminal seeks a partner for the project, as it does not have sufficient sources for the implementation of such development projects.

Currently, only one provider of bitumen handling and storage services operates on the premises of Port Constanta, and Romania’s domestic bitumen production covers only 20% of the consumption.

Oil Terminal received offers from seven companies for the construction of a bitumen terminal, and Swiss Euronova Energies is the bidder ranked first. Among the other companies that have submitted offers are the oil companies Socar Petroleum and OMV Petrom, port operators Takida Terminal and Frial, and commodity traders Vitaro Energy and Trafigura.

Euronova Energies trades, transports, and stores crude oil and refined products on the Southeast European market. The company has storage capacities on the coast of the Adriatic Sea, but also at the Black Sea, according to the data on the company's website. The company has offices in Geneva (Switzerland), Dubai (UAE) and Novi Sad (Serbia).

The new bitumen terminal planned by the Oil Terminal will be located on the current platform of the Port Platform Section, located within the Port of Constanta, berth 69, for which Oil Terminal has signed a lease agreement with the Administration of the Maritime Ports of Constanta.

The platform on which the bitumen terminal will be built facilitates access to all means of transport (sea, rail, and road).

(Photo source: Dumitrina Andrusca/Dreamstime.com)