Official area of Bucharest’s main airport revamped with EUR 150,000

As Romania took over the rotating EU Council presidency, the official area of the Henri Coanda International Airport, Bucharest’s main airport, was renovated last autumn with EUR 150,000, according to representatives of the Bucharest Airports Company (CNAB). The last time the official salon was renovated was over 15 years ago.

The renovation included upgrading works inside and out. This also meant changing the furniture and other decorations, and the doors, local Mediafax reported, quoting CNAB spokesman Valentin Iordache.

“For VIP delegations not using the official salon, we’ve created dedicated flows both for arrivals and departures, in the passenger terminal. Thus, the current activity of the airport and the program of the European officials will not be affected,” Iordache said.

In the same context, both the Henri Coanda and Baneasa airports got extra staff, namely 20 more people who are in charge of the protocol. They will be employed during the six months between January and June, when Romania holds the EU presidency.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Bucharest Airports)