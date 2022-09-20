Oasis Group kicks off works at second phase of Prima Shopping Center project in Sibiu

Oasis Retail Development & Consulting said it kicked off works at the second development phase of the Prima Shopping Center project in Sibiu, a total investment of EUR 30 million.

Prima Shopping Center is located on an 18-hectare plot in the northern part of Sibiu, next to the Hornbach DIY store and Kaufland. The first phase was inaugurated in the fourth quarter of 2021 and includes 11 stores that cover ​​9,000 sqm.

In the next phase of development, scheduled to be completed by end-2023, several large retail stores will be built, acting as other main anchors in the project: a Jumbo store (which announced the inauguration at the end of this year), two furniture stores (MömaX and XXXLutz), a pharmacy (Dr. Max), a children’s playground, and a supermarket (Lidl). More fashion, footwear, cosmetics, perfumery, jewelry, watches, home accessories, and home & deco stores will complete the existing mix. Plus, at the entrance to the complex, on an area of ​​over 900 square meters, a Romanian quick-service restaurant from the Super Mama chain and a KFC Drive Thru fast food will be inaugurated.

According to Klaus Reisenauer, partner within the Oasis Group, at the end of 2023, the total area for shopping and leisure will be 80,000 square meters, with an estimated average traffic of 45,000 visitors per day.

Oasis also has other projects under development, including a retail park in Lugoj and a shopping gallery in the Bucharest-Balotești area.

Oasis Retail Development & Consulting is owned by Klaus Reisenauer and Kurt Wagner from Sibiu and has been active in the Romanian market for over 20 years. It delivered over 100 projects throughout the country in the last 15 years on an area summing up to 1.5 million square meters of land.

The current Oasis portfolio in Romania consists of several retail parks and shopping centers launched under the Prima Shops brand, located in Oradea, Satu Mare, Reghin, Făgăraș, Tecuci, Mangalia and Bucharest, as well as the new shopping center in the north of Sibiu, Prima Shopping Center, to be completed in 2023.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)