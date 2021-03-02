Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Romanian oak furniture producer sees 50% sales increase on higher exports

03 February 2021
Nord Arin, a small Romanian producer of oak furniture, recorded a 53% increase in turnover in 2020, to EUR 4 million.

The company has a factory in Pangarati commune, Neamt county, in northeastern Romania.

Over 90% of the furniture it produces goes to export in countries such as the US, Australia, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Coatia, and Nigeria. The products with the highest contribution to the company’s sales are showcases (38% of the total turnover), followed by dining and coffee tables (27%).

“Last year, our products reached new markets in Europe, and our team expanded with 53 new colleagues, both in the production sectors and in the management team. The 53% increase in turnover was supported, first of all, by the client’s increased interest for designer furniture globally, and internally, by a productivity increase of 35%,” said Nord Arin founder and CEO Viorel Cretu.

The company produces furniture exclusively from solid oak wood. Its factory makes about 1,500 items each month.

This year, the company plans to expand its team and invest in cutting edge equipment to expand its production capacity.

(Photo source: Facebook/Nord Arin)

