North Bucharest Investments ANALYSIS | ANCPI Disruptions Slow the Market, but Housing Demand Remains Strong

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Against the backdrop of the ongoing operational disruption affecting Romania's National Agency for Cadastre and Land Registration (ANCPI), which continues to slow the completion of real estate transactions, North Bucharest Investments' latest analysis shows that demand across the residential market remains strong. Approximately 40% of end-buyers are looking for houses, villas and large apartments, while studios and one-bedroom apartments account for 48% of all properties viewed and saved in the North Bucharest app.

Romania's residential market continues to be driven by genuine demand, while buyer profiles and purchasing preferences continue to evolve. Based on aggregated data from the North Bucharest app and the company's commercial activity over the past few months, North Bucharest Investments' latest analysis highlights two key trends shaping today's market: growing demand for spacious homes intended for owner-occupation and strengthening investment demand from Romanians living abroad.



According to the analysis, approximately 40% of active end-buyers are currently searching for houses, villas and large apartments, typically within a budget range of €600,000 to €800,000. This category of buyers primarily values space, comfort, construction quality and premium locations, making them less sensitive to short-term market fluctuations.



At the same time, North Bucharest Investments has observed steadily increasing interest from Romanians living abroad, who continue to return to Romania's residential market with investment objectives. Most are focusing on studios and one-bedroom apartments, recognising their strong rental potential and long-term capital appreciation.



This trend is also reflected in user behaviour within the North Bucharest app, where 48% of all properties viewed and saved over the recent period are studios and one-bedroom apartments, making them the platform's most popular property category.



Continued demand is also reflected in the performance of the North Bucharest digital platform. Over the past 30 days, the application recorded a 42% increase in users, generating more than 115,000 interactions, while usage of the AI Search feature increased by approximately 35% compared to the previous month.



During the same period, users generated more than 51,700 property gallery swipes, over 30,400 AI-powered searches, more than 10,500 Property Tinder interactions, nearly 8,800 Property Tinder Quiz responses, over 8,100 content views, approximately 7,200 screen navigations, more than 5,500 mortgage calculator sessions, and over 4,000 property search filters.



The North Bucharest app provides access to more than 1,400 completed properties and over 100 residential developments, bringing together AI Search, a 24/7 AI-powered virtual assistant, Property Tinder, a mortgage calculator, an interactive map, smart alerts and direct access to experienced real estate consultants within a single platform.

"Our analysis of data generated through the North Bucharest app confirms that Romania's residential market remains active and that buyer behaviour continues to evolve. We are seeing growing demand for houses, villas and spacious apartments from end-buyers, while Romanians living abroad continue to view Bucharest's residential market as an attractive investment opportunity. We currently have approximately 190 transactions at various stages of completion, a volume comparable to the same period last year, confirming that demand for residential properties remains strong. These transactions depend on the restoration of ANCPI's operational workflows, and once its operations return to normal, we expect the pace of transaction completions to accelerate accordingly." said Vlad Musteață, CEO of North Bucharest Investments.

The North Bucharest Investments analysis shows that Bucharest's residential market continues to be supported by genuine demand from both end-buyers and investors. At the same time, insights generated through the North Bucharest app provide a valuable picture of evolving consumer preferences and confirm the increasingly important role of technology and artificial intelligence in the property search and home-buying process.



Download the North Bucharest app for free.

A multiple award-winning real estate company recognised both nationally and internationally, North Bucharest Investments is acknowledged for its excellence in investment advisory, its representation of leading residential developers, and its contribution to the professionalisation of Romania's real estate market. Through the expertise of its team and access to some of the country's most attractive residential opportunities, the company delivers integrated solutions for homebuyers, investors and developers, providing access to high-potential properties and residential projects with strong long-term growth prospects.



,i>*This is a press release.