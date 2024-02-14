Romania’s Norofert invests EUR 1.2 mln in lab for research and multiplication of microorganisms for agriculture

Norofert, a leader in regenerative agriculture research and one of the largest producers of inputs in Romania, founded in 2000 by the Popescu family, said it completed the first stage of its unique laboratory for research and multiplication of microorganisms for use in agriculture. The lab is located within the premises of the input factory in Filipestii de Padure, owned by the company, and is the only one of its kind in Romania.

The first stage of the project marks the completion of the construction of a medium-sized laboratory, representing an advanced and well-equipped technological space, in which the company invested RON 3 million (some EUR 600,000). The second stage of the project will start towards the end of 2024, and the total value of the investment will amount to over RON 6 million (EUR 1.2 million).

The new lab has the capacity to produce raw materials needed for the factory and sell strains of microorganisms in liquid or solid form, Norofert said.

Vlad Popescu, president of the Board of Directors at Norofert, commented: “The laboratory for research and multiplication of microorganisms is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and enables complex research into the processes of multiplication of microorganisms. The research and development of new products represent the main growth vector in the medium and long term for Norofert, the strongest differentiator in a European market where the vast majority of manufacturers do not have a research department in the company. Thus, a key element for the investment in the laboratory is also its international addressability.”

According to the company, the finished products resulting from the research and multiplication activity of the laboratory are designed to meet the various needs of the agricultural community, providing innovative and sustainable solutions for both conventional and organic agriculture.

Norofert has developed its production capacities in recent years in both the area of inputs and agricultural farming, lines that will see development in the coming years. With 65 products in its portfolio, the company caters to conventional and organic farmers.

The company has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market since 2020. Since October 2021, Norofert shares have also been included in the BETAeRO index.

During the four years of activity in the capital market, Norofert raised RON 14 million through capital increases and RON 11.5 million through a private placement of corporate bonds.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Norofert)