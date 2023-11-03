Nordic Film Festival returns to Bucharest for 4th edition this month

The fourth edition of the Nordic Film Festival in Bucharest will take place later this month at the Elvire Popesco Cinema. The selection includes 14 feature films by directors from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

The festival starts Thursday, November 23, with the Opening Night and continues until November 26 with the Thriller Night (Friday), the Kids Morning & Drama Evening (Saturday), and the Kids Morning & Girl Power Evening (Sunday).

"This year's selection is perhaps the best yet. We have a rich and diverse program of films awarded at major international festivals, covering a multitude of genres," said Vlad Rotaru, the festival's artistic director.

"Whether you opt for romance (Girl Picture) or drama (such as A Perfect Normal Family or Backyard Village), for a horror (Lamb) or historical (Amundsen) film, for a biography (Sonja: The White Swan), a children's film (Supermarsu 2) or a documentary (Maija Isola), you will enter an atypical and captivating cinematic space," he added.

The films will be screened with Romanian and English subtitles. Tickets will soon be available online and at the Elvire Popesco Cinema ticket office.

The first edition of the Nordic Film Festival took place in 2018 in Bucharest, followed by two other editions in the Romanian capital (2020, 2022) and two retrospective editions in Sibiu and Chisinau (2019). In September of this year, the festival was hosted for the first time in Timisoara.

(Opening photo: still from Girl Picture; photo source: Nordic Film Festival organizers)