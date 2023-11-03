Events

Nordic Film Festival returns to Bucharest for 4th edition this month

03 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The fourth edition of the Nordic Film Festival in Bucharest will take place later this month at the Elvire Popesco Cinema. The selection includes 14 feature films by directors from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

The festival starts Thursday, November 23, with the Opening Night and continues until November 26 with the Thriller Night (Friday), the Kids Morning & Drama Evening (Saturday), and the Kids Morning & Girl Power Evening (Sunday).

"This year's selection is perhaps the best yet. We have a rich and diverse program of films awarded at major international festivals, covering a multitude of genres," said Vlad Rotaru, the festival's artistic director.

"Whether you opt for romance (Girl Picture) or drama (such as A Perfect Normal Family or Backyard Village), for a horror (Lamb) or historical (Amundsen) film, for a biography (Sonja: The White Swan), a children's film (Supermarsu 2) or a documentary (Maija Isola), you will enter an atypical and captivating cinematic space," he added.

The films will be screened with Romanian and English subtitles. Tickets will soon be available online and at the Elvire Popesco Cinema ticket office.

The first edition of the Nordic Film Festival took place in 2018 in Bucharest, followed by two other editions in the Romanian capital (2020, 2022) and two retrospective editions in Sibiu and Chisinau (2019). In September of this year, the festival was hosted for the first time in Timisoara.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Opening photo: still from Girl Picture; photo source: Nordic Film Festival organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

Nordic Film Festival returns to Bucharest for 4th edition this month

03 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The fourth edition of the Nordic Film Festival in Bucharest will take place later this month at the Elvire Popesco Cinema. The selection includes 14 feature films by directors from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

The festival starts Thursday, November 23, with the Opening Night and continues until November 26 with the Thriller Night (Friday), the Kids Morning & Drama Evening (Saturday), and the Kids Morning & Girl Power Evening (Sunday).

"This year's selection is perhaps the best yet. We have a rich and diverse program of films awarded at major international festivals, covering a multitude of genres," said Vlad Rotaru, the festival's artistic director.

"Whether you opt for romance (Girl Picture) or drama (such as A Perfect Normal Family or Backyard Village), for a horror (Lamb) or historical (Amundsen) film, for a biography (Sonja: The White Swan), a children's film (Supermarsu 2) or a documentary (Maija Isola), you will enter an atypical and captivating cinematic space," he added.

The films will be screened with Romanian and English subtitles. Tickets will soon be available online and at the Elvire Popesco Cinema ticket office.

The first edition of the Nordic Film Festival took place in 2018 in Bucharest, followed by two other editions in the Romanian capital (2020, 2022) and two retrospective editions in Sibiu and Chisinau (2019). In September of this year, the festival was hosted for the first time in Timisoara.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Opening photo: still from Girl Picture; photo source: Nordic Film Festival organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania
20 October 2023
Events
Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024
11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards