Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 08:04
Business

RO Govt. will not further defer companies’ dues suspended since March

01 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The payments owed by Romanian companies to the public budget, suspended since March under a facility approved by the Government for helping troubled firms, will not be further deferred after October 25 when the facility expires, finance minister Florin Citu stated.

He implied that some sectors, worst hit by the crisis, might be helped - while others can afford to pay their dues.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

"We need to have a clear picture of what is happening in the economy, as of October 25. Therefore, we will not prolong these facilities. Afterward, we will discuss sector by sector, because some of the sectors are doing well, while others still face problems, and we will decide then how we can help," Citu said, quoted by Profit.ro, in a press conference when journalists asked him about this issue.

The volume of such suspended dues reached RON 14.4 billion (EUR 3.0 bln), or some 1.4% of GDP as of the end of August.

Romania's GDP this year is expected by the Government to reach RON 1,058 bln (EUR 218 bln), while the budget deficit is planned at RON 91 bln (EUR 18.75 bln), accounting for 8.6% of GDP.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 08:09
29 September 2020
Business
EC approves the reallocation of EUR 550 mln funds for Romanian SMEs
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 08:04
Business

RO Govt. will not further defer companies’ dues suspended since March

01 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The payments owed by Romanian companies to the public budget, suspended since March under a facility approved by the Government for helping troubled firms, will not be further deferred after October 25 when the facility expires, finance minister Florin Citu stated.

He implied that some sectors, worst hit by the crisis, might be helped - while others can afford to pay their dues.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

"We need to have a clear picture of what is happening in the economy, as of October 25. Therefore, we will not prolong these facilities. Afterward, we will discuss sector by sector, because some of the sectors are doing well, while others still face problems, and we will decide then how we can help," Citu said, quoted by Profit.ro, in a press conference when journalists asked him about this issue.

The volume of such suspended dues reached RON 14.4 billion (EUR 3.0 bln), or some 1.4% of GDP as of the end of August.

Romania's GDP this year is expected by the Government to reach RON 1,058 bln (EUR 218 bln), while the budget deficit is planned at RON 91 bln (EUR 18.75 bln), accounting for 8.6% of GDP.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 08:09
29 September 2020
Business
EC approves the reallocation of EUR 550 mln funds for Romanian SMEs
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

30 September 2020
Politics
Frenchwoman wins race for mayor in Bucharest's richest district after fierce battle and fraud allegations
30 September 2020
Social
COVID-19 in Romania: Number of new daily cases goes over 2,000 for the first time
30 September 2020
Politics
Romania local elections: Meet the six district mayors of Bucharest, the new wave in local politics
29 September 2020
Business
French group Renault launches third generation of its best-selling Dacia Sandero and Logan - what's new?
28 September 2020
Politics
Romania local elections: Liberals score important victories in Socialist fiefs, progressists win several big cities
27 September 2020
Politics
Romania local elections: Partial results confirm Nicusor Dan is Bucharest’s new mayor
24 September 2020
Business
Made in Romania: Ford launches first Performance SUV in Europe, built in Craiova - video & photo gallery
23 September 2020
Politics
Comment: What's the stake of the local elections in Romania?