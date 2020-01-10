RO Govt. will not further defer companies’ dues suspended since March

The payments owed by Romanian companies to the public budget, suspended since March under a facility approved by the Government for helping troubled firms, will not be further deferred after October 25 when the facility expires, finance minister Florin Citu stated.

He implied that some sectors, worst hit by the crisis, might be helped - while others can afford to pay their dues.

"We need to have a clear picture of what is happening in the economy, as of October 25. Therefore, we will not prolong these facilities. Afterward, we will discuss sector by sector, because some of the sectors are doing well, while others still face problems, and we will decide then how we can help," Citu said, quoted by Profit.ro, in a press conference when journalists asked him about this issue.

The volume of such suspended dues reached RON 14.4 billion (EUR 3.0 bln), or some 1.4% of GDP as of the end of August.

Romania's GDP this year is expected by the Government to reach RON 1,058 bln (EUR 218 bln), while the budget deficit is planned at RON 91 bln (EUR 18.75 bln), accounting for 8.6% of GDP.

