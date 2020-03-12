Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Politics

Bucharest mayor and founder of reformist party USR to vote for Liberals

03 December 2020
Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan, founder of reformist party Save Romania Union (USR), believes the best scenario for Romania is a powerful Government led by the National Liberal Party (PNL).

Nicusor Dan won the mayoral elections in Bucharest backed by PNL (which nominated him as a candidate) and the USR-PLUS alliance.

In response to the public support for PNL, USR-PLUS co-president Dacian Ciolos said that what ultimately matters is that Nicusor Dan carries on his program and meet his promises as Bucharest mayor, Agerpres reported.

Ciolos said mayor Nicusor Dan has the support of the reformist block as long as he is doing his job in line with the agreed program.

"My option for Sunday's vote is PNL. I believe that a strong PNL Government is the best option that Romania has at the moment. Even if I am the founder of USR, I consider, in all honesty, that PNL is the best option for Romania today," said Nicusor Dan, quoted by Wall-street.ro.

The Bucharest mayor stated that PNL has the strongest ruling strategy and the best prime minister candidate, Ludovic Orban.

"He is a trustworthy person, who keeps his word, a person loyal to people, a person with high aims, is concerned with settling the problems. Under Ludovic Orban's leadership, PNL proved that it has the maturity to sacrifice itself for higher stakes," he added, probably referring to Orban's decision to support him, an independent, for Bucharest mayor instead of a Liberal candidate.

(Photo: Nicusor Dan Facebook Page)

26 November 2020
Politics
RO president rules out post-election quarantine and campaigns for PNL-USR majority
26 November 2020
Politics
RO president rules out post-election quarantine and campaigns for PNL-USR majority
