Bucharest mayor and founder of reformist party USR to vote for Liberals

Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan, founder of reformist party Save Romania Union (USR), believes the best scenario for Romania is a powerful Government led by the National Liberal Party (PNL).

Nicusor Dan won the mayoral elections in Bucharest backed by PNL (which nominated him as a candidate) and the USR-PLUS alliance.

In response to the public support for PNL, USR-PLUS co-president Dacian Ciolos said that what ultimately matters is that Nicusor Dan carries on his program and meet his promises as Bucharest mayor, Agerpres reported.

Ciolos said mayor Nicusor Dan has the support of the reformist block as long as he is doing his job in line with the agreed program.

"My option for Sunday's vote is PNL. I believe that a strong PNL Government is the best option that Romania has at the moment. Even if I am the founder of USR, I consider, in all honesty, that PNL is the best option for Romania today," said Nicusor Dan, quoted by Wall-street.ro.

The Bucharest mayor stated that PNL has the strongest ruling strategy and the best prime minister candidate, Ludovic Orban.

"He is a trustworthy person, who keeps his word, a person loyal to people, a person with high aims, is concerned with settling the problems. Under Ludovic Orban's leadership, PNL proved that it has the maturity to sacrifice itself for higher stakes," he added, probably referring to Orban's decision to support him, an independent, for Bucharest mayor instead of a Liberal candidate.

(Photo: Nicusor Dan Facebook Page)

[email protected]