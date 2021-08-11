Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 08/11/2021 - 08:01
Business

Energy NGO urges RO Govt. to address sharp rise of prices

11 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Intelligent Energy Association (AEI) is urging the Government to develop an Energy Emergency Measures Plan to help consumers overcome the rise of the electricity and natural gas prices that exceeded the affordability threshold, daily Adevarul reported.

In 2021, the average final gas price increased by approximately 60% compared to 2020, and the average final price of electricity increased by approximately 25% compared to 2020.

The Intelligent Energy Association requests the Government to elaborate an Energy Emergency Measures Plan,” where, as a first measure, we request the elimination or reduction of the VAT applied to natural gas, electricity, thermal energy and firewood for the period October 2021 - April 2022.”

The Energy Emergency Measures Plan must include at least the urgent elaboration of the Anti-Energy Poverty and Vulnerable Consumer Law, which will include concrete measures to reduce energy poverty and help vulnerable consumers, to be enforced on October 1, 2021.

The Gas Release Program should be suspended. Market regulator ANRE should be compelled to draw up reports on the average price of natural gas and electricity, weekly, bimonthly, monthly, with their publication within a maximum of 3 days from the end of the period. Investigations should begin aimed at spotting unfair practices on the gas and electricity market.

(Photo: Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 08/11/2021 - 08:01
Business

Energy NGO urges RO Govt. to address sharp rise of prices

11 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Intelligent Energy Association (AEI) is urging the Government to develop an Energy Emergency Measures Plan to help consumers overcome the rise of the electricity and natural gas prices that exceeded the affordability threshold, daily Adevarul reported.

In 2021, the average final gas price increased by approximately 60% compared to 2020, and the average final price of electricity increased by approximately 25% compared to 2020.

The Intelligent Energy Association requests the Government to elaborate an Energy Emergency Measures Plan,” where, as a first measure, we request the elimination or reduction of the VAT applied to natural gas, electricity, thermal energy and firewood for the period October 2021 - April 2022.”

The Energy Emergency Measures Plan must include at least the urgent elaboration of the Anti-Energy Poverty and Vulnerable Consumer Law, which will include concrete measures to reduce energy poverty and help vulnerable consumers, to be enforced on October 1, 2021.

The Gas Release Program should be suspended. Market regulator ANRE should be compelled to draw up reports on the average price of natural gas and electricity, weekly, bimonthly, monthly, with their publication within a maximum of 3 days from the end of the period. Investigations should begin aimed at spotting unfair practices on the gas and electricity market.

(Photo: Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks