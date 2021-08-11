Energy NGO urges RO Govt. to address sharp rise of prices

The Intelligent Energy Association (AEI) is urging the Government to develop an Energy Emergency Measures Plan to help consumers overcome the rise of the electricity and natural gas prices that exceeded the affordability threshold, daily Adevarul reported.

In 2021, the average final gas price increased by approximately 60% compared to 2020, and the average final price of electricity increased by approximately 25% compared to 2020.

The Intelligent Energy Association requests the Government to elaborate an Energy Emergency Measures Plan,” where, as a first measure, we request the elimination or reduction of the VAT applied to natural gas, electricity, thermal energy and firewood for the period October 2021 - April 2022.”

The Energy Emergency Measures Plan must include at least the urgent elaboration of the Anti-Energy Poverty and Vulnerable Consumer Law, which will include concrete measures to reduce energy poverty and help vulnerable consumers, to be enforced on October 1, 2021.

The Gas Release Program should be suspended. Market regulator ANRE should be compelled to draw up reports on the average price of natural gas and electricity, weekly, bimonthly, monthly, with their publication within a maximum of 3 days from the end of the period. Investigations should begin aimed at spotting unfair practices on the gas and electricity market.

