NewLaw.ro, the digital platform for collaboration with lawyers, covers now Bucharest, Ilfov, Timișoara, Oradea, Craiova, Cluj and Constanța, Mureș and Brașov

Launched at the beginning of 2023, by a team of experienced lawyers, NewLaw.ro is the first digital platform for collaboration with a lawyer and, at the same time, one of the few digital legal entrepreneurship projects in Romania. The financial investment in the creation and launch of the NewLaw.ro platform amounted to 50,000 euros and now, less than 6 months from its launch, the platform covers main areas of the country such as Bucharest, Ilfov, Timișoara, Oradea, Craiova, Cluj and Constanța, Mureș and Brașov.

The NewLaw.ro platform, developed and implemented by lawyer Bogdan Ilie and his colleagues from the NDI Law team, lawyers with over 15 years of experience in advocacy and legal services, aims to streamline the client-lawyer relationship by facilitating remote collaboration.

"Currently, 21 lawyers are active in the platform, with whose help we cover Bucharest and Ilfov, Timișoara, Oradea, Craiova, Cluj and Constanța, Mureș and Brașov. In Bucharest we provide expertise in all areas of specialization, while in the other cities we have lawyers specialized in business law, labor law, criminal and commercial law. By the end of the year, we aim to list around 80-100 lawyers on the platform, covering the whole country" - says Bogdan Ilie (in opening picture), lawyer and co-founder of NewLaw.ro.

The platform supports Romanians and not only, who need various legal services provided by lawyers regardless of location. The platform includes lawyers specialized in all types of legal services including Public Procurement, Labor Law, Family Law, Administrative Law or Fiscal Law and Criminal Business Law and is a support for the entire collaboration with them, from the exchange of offers and contracts, to the administration of documents for a trial.

In Romania, the practice of law has strong traditionalist influences, but we believe that the time has come for a paradigm shift. Technology penetrates the practice of law progressively, still needing both time for adaptation, but also to confirm the value contribution it has in everyday activity -also says Bogdan Ilie.

The NewLaw.ro platform respects the principles of the New Law philosophy of democratizing the legal profession and aims to simplify the lawyer-client relationship using digital resources adapted to the present. The platform is a secure collaboration environment that keeps the history of interactions, documentation, versions of documents and everything that both the client and the lawyer need to know about a legal case.

We have already registered several dozen requests from customers, who have exposed various situations. Some of these were implemented by signing legal assistance contracts. The requests were diverse, from requests regarding the provision of consultancy in the current activity of a commercial company, to situations related to insurance law or real estate law -Bogdan Ilie also comments.

The financial investment amounted to 50,000 euros and mainly includes platform configuration costs, the implementation duration being 12 months. In its current form, the platform covers the main legal services requested, and the benefits include the guarantee of professionalism, fair costs, and national coverage. Through the NewLaw.ro platform, effective collaboration with specialized lawyers is possible regardless of the geographical area.

Both for clients and lawyers, the use of the NewLaw.ro platform is free. Clients pay exclusively for the legal services they benefit from, while collaborating lawyers pay a percentage of the fee requested and paid by the Clients, which covers the active support provided by the partner lawyer team of the NewLaw.ro platform.

Applying the principles of the NewLaw philosophy involves the use of technology to energize the relationship between lawyer and client. The NewLaw.ro platform is a bridge between the client and the lawyer, regardless of their location in Romania. Collaborating lawyers are carefully selected, they are experienced lawyers, able to combine legal knowledge with business practice and benefit from the permanent support of the NDI Law team for the resolution of legal situations raised by clients.

*This is a Press Release.