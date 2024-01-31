Administration

New Solaris trolleybuses to replace old buses in Bucharest beginning this weekend

31 January 2024

The first new Solaris trolleybuses purchased by the Bucharest City Hall will start running on the city’s streets beginning this weekend, February 3, mayor Nicușor Dan said. 

They will operate on Line 61, which will take over the route of bus Line 336 between Complex Comercial Apusului and Piața Rosetti. Thus, bus Line 336 becomes trolleybus Line 61, the mayor explained.

As more Solaris trolleybuses are delivered, they will gradually replace the buses. In the meantime, Line 61 will be served by a mixed fleet of new trolleybuses and buses that previously served Line 336.

“The 20 km autonomy of the Solaris trolleybuses will allow them to run on batteries on the section between Apusului station and the Complex Comercial Apusului end of the line, where there is no electricity network,” Dan said.

The mayor previously said that all 100 new trams, 100 new trolleybuses, and 100 electric buses will be put into service this year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

