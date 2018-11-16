New round of sales for Untold festival passes on Tuesday

The second round of sales for passes for the 2019 Untold music festival in Romania will take place on Tuesday, November 20, at 14:00, the organizers announced.

Fans will be able to purchase one of the 10,000 regular passes that will go on sale, at a price of EUR 109 plus taxes. VIP passes will also be put up for sale at a price of EUR 269 plus taxes.

In the first round of sales, on November 14, 15,000 regular passes sold in less than three minutes. The price was EUR 99 plus VAT. The organizers initially announced they would sell 10,000 passes but decided to increase the amount by 5,000 after the first ones sold in less than a minute.

The Untold 2019 festival takes place on August 1-4 in Cluj-Napoca. The organizers haven’t announced any of the artists in next year’s lineup.

(photo source: Facebook / Untold)