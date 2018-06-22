Registrations open for new round of Bucharest bike vouchers program

A total of 5,800 vouchers for alternative transport, which were not given away at a previous stage of the program Cyclists in Bucharest, are now available to those interested.

The vouchers, with a value of RON 500 (EUR 107) each, are to be used for the purchase of bikes, electric bikes, electric scooters and Segway/Ninebot-type devices and their accessories. The vehicles can be purchased only from stores participating in the program.

Only Bucharest residents who did not benefit from the program at previous rounds can register for a voucher.

The program Cyclists in Bucharest was approved last year and it entails the granting of 30,000 vouchers. The first 5,000 vouchers were distributed in 2017, and another 19,200 became available beginning April.

The program is meant to encourage alternative means of transportation that would help ease the traffic in the capital and reduce pollution.

