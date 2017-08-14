Where to buy bikes with vouchers from Bucharest City Hall

The Bucharest City Hall has published the list of shops where Bucharesters can buy simple or electric bikes with the RON 500 vouchers offered within the “Cyclists in Bucharest” program.

The list includes the eight Auchan stores in Bucharest, the eMAG showrooms in Crangasi and Titan, and Hervis Sport, Intersport, Decathlon, DHS Bike, and Atelierele Pegas stores.

Other partner shops included on the list are Alecoair.ro, Atelier Biciclete, Atelier Pinion, Biciclop, Bike & Sky Shop, BikeXpert, Evobike, Evolio, FreeWheel, Ninebot Romania, and Veloteca. Find the entire list here.

The City Hall will also publish the list of the 5,000 people who will receive the vouchers.

The City Hall launched the “Cyclists in Bucharest” program last month, planning to give 5,000 vouchers worth RON 500 each, which people can use to buy bikes. However, some 30,000 people submitted requests for vouchers. Thus, the Municipality announced that it considers increasing the number of vouchers for bike acquisitions.

Moreover, the program could also continue next year.

Bucharest City Hall plans 60 km of bike lanes

Irina Marica, [email protected]