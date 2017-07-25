Salad Box founders open new Italian restaurant in Bucharest

The Romanian entrepreneurs who developed the restaurant chains Salad Box and Pep & Pepper have opened a new restaurant in Bucharest under the Aperto brand.

The Italian cuisine restaurant is located in the Vitan Mall in the capital and features five open kitchens for pizza, grill, pasta, pasta fresca and gelato, allowing clients to watch how their meal is prepared.

The menu covers over 40 types of pasta, pizza, seafood, meat, desserts, ice-cream, wines, and cocktails.

The restaurant comes with a bar and a space for special events called Academia Aperto. The latter can accommodate 24 people, will have its own kitchen and host private tasting sessions, culinary demonstrations, and cooking workshops.

The venue was furbished by Pick Two Studio in a minimalist manner, to allow the culinary experience to take center stage, the restaurant representatives say.

The Salad Box chain was founded about four years ago by the local entrepreneurs Dan Isai, Radu Lupas, Daniel Lar, and Vlad Lupas. Besides Salad Box and Pep & Pepper, the entrepreneurs have announced plans for a network of cafes under the name of Narcoffee Roasters.

