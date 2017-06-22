Romanian restaurant chain opens unit in New York

Fast-food restaurant Salad Box, founded by four Romanian entrepreneurs five years ago, will open its first restaurant in New York this year, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

Last month, Salad Box opened a restaurant in Miami.

“We’ve recently signed for the second location in the US, in Manhattan, TriBeCa (South Manhattan district), an area that has great potential and I have great expectations. The first one was in Miami. It’s a big step forward for the brand to be in New York. There is a lot of competition, the investments are quite big, but on the other hand they allow us to develop on a different level than in Romania or in another European country,” said Dan Isai, Salad Box CEO.

Salad Box has over 50 restaurants in Romania. In 2016, it opened restaurants in Hungary and Algeria. This year, the company entered the US and the UK market.

The company is currently preparing to open restaurants in Italy, Spain, France, Bulgaria, the Netherlands and Ireland this year.

