New car registrations in Romania surge by 58% in November
11 December 2019
Over 13,000 new cars were registered in Romania in November 2019, 58% more compared to the same month of 2018, according to data from the state office for registrations and driver licenses – DRPCIV.

The evolution, which follows very strong growth rates in October (58%) and September (118%), is also due to the low base as new car sales in September-November 2018 were negatively impacted by stricter CO2 norms, according to the Association of Car Manufacturers and Importers - APIA.

In September 2018, the new car sales totaled only 2,800 units, down from over 28,500 units in August. Similarly, in September 2019, new car registrations totaled 6,000 units, down from over 23,000 units in August and July, APIA data show.

However, overall, new passenger car registrations in the first 11 months of 2019 were 21.5% higher than in the same period of 2018, reaching 147,789 units.

Meanwhile, used car (first time) registrations, which reflect the import of used cars from Western Europe, declined by 6% this year, to 408,616 units. The share on new cars in total registrations thus reached 26.6%.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

40