Netflix's Wednesday to move production of season 2 from Romania to Ireland

Netflix's hit series Wednesday is moving production from Romania to Ireland for season 2 and is tentatively scheduled to start shooting in April of next year, Variety reported.

A mix between horror and comedy, the show follows Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams after she enrols at Nevermore Academy.

The first eight-episode season, originally debuting on Netflix last November, was shot in Romania from September 2021 to March 2022. Beloved by fans, the show was streamed for over 341 million hours in its first week, according to Variety.

The outdoor sets of Wednesday remained on the grounds of the Buftea Studios, just outside of Bucharest, while production for season 2 was in limbo. One of the probable reasons for the move was the fact that Romanian authorities proved unreliable partners for the studio. Back in 2019, the government launched a cash rebate scheme aiming to encourage international production. The current government promised to restart the scheme, but studio execs may have been unconvinced.

Along with Ortega, the cast of season 1 included Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J. Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Riki Lindhome, and Christina Ricci. Catherine Zeta-Jones also appeared as Morticia Addams alongside Luis Guzmán as Gomez and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.

Tim Burton directed the first four episodes and also executive produced the first season alongside Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures, Andrew Mittman of 1.21 Entertainment, Kevin Miserocchi of the Tee and Charles Addams Foundation, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman of Glickmania, Gail Berman, Tommy Harper and Kevin Lafferty. MGM Television is the studio.

(Photo source: Wednesday/Netflix website)