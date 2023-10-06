Defense

NATO to establish Special Operations Command in Romania

06 October 2023

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis requested the Parliament to approve the establishment of a Regional Special Operations Component Command (HQR-SOCC) on the territory of Romania in partnership with Bulgaria.

Romania will have the role of nation-leader in the first instance, as Bulgaria does not yet meet NATO standards for this.

After Bulgaria fulfils the standards, the leader position will be exercised by rotation, Profit.ro reported.

The proposal came from the minister of national defense, Anghel Tîlvăr, but the initiative to establish such a structure in the Black Sea region belonged to NATO, which identified the need for a command-control structure (C2) of the Special Operations Forces (SOS) for the Black Sea region to provide command, control and synchronization of allied FOS efforts in the region ″against Russia's military aggression against Ukraine," the president's request states.

(Photo source: Grazvydas/Dreamstime.com)

