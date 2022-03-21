Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/21/2022 - 09:05
Politics

NATO's Geoana: Two-thirds of Russia's military assets are in Ukraine

21 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Deputy Secretary-General of NATO, Mircea Geoana, explained that more than two-thirds of Russia's military resources are already locked in Ukraine and concluded that "there are no risks to our security."

Reinforcements "from Armenia, Georgia, Siberia, other areas" are coming to support the Russian forces, he stated, implying that the Alliance is still in a visibly stronger position.

"We have activated defense plans for all allies on the Eastern Flank. At the moment, there are over 40,000 soldiers under the command of the Supreme Allied Command; we have hundreds of ships that are practically in the sky at all times, we have hundreds of devices, including anti-missile elements that are very vigilant," Mircea Geoana also declared.

"So there are no risks to our security," Mircea Geoana concluded, speaking at television station Digi 24 on March 19, quoted by News.ro.

"At next week's summit, [NATO's] leaders will discuss how we can support Ukraine - and we will support it, taking care not to turn an already very, very brutal and bloody conflict into an even bigger conflict between NATO and the Russian Federation," he said.

(Photo: Nato website)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/28/2022 - 14:16
28 February 2022
Politics
More NATO resources consolidate in Romania following response force activation
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/21/2022 - 09:05
Politics

NATO's Geoana: Two-thirds of Russia's military assets are in Ukraine

21 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Deputy Secretary-General of NATO, Mircea Geoana, explained that more than two-thirds of Russia's military resources are already locked in Ukraine and concluded that "there are no risks to our security."

Reinforcements "from Armenia, Georgia, Siberia, other areas" are coming to support the Russian forces, he stated, implying that the Alliance is still in a visibly stronger position.

"We have activated defense plans for all allies on the Eastern Flank. At the moment, there are over 40,000 soldiers under the command of the Supreme Allied Command; we have hundreds of ships that are practically in the sky at all times, we have hundreds of devices, including anti-missile elements that are very vigilant," Mircea Geoana also declared.

"So there are no risks to our security," Mircea Geoana concluded, speaking at television station Digi 24 on March 19, quoted by News.ro.

"At next week's summit, [NATO's] leaders will discuss how we can support Ukraine - and we will support it, taking care not to turn an already very, very brutal and bloody conflict into an even bigger conflict between NATO and the Russian Federation," he said.

(Photo: Nato website)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/28/2022 - 14:16
28 February 2022
Politics
More NATO resources consolidate in Romania following response force activation
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week
07 March 2022
Social
More than 261,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since the start of the war, and over half have already left the country
04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions