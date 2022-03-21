NATO's Geoana: Two-thirds of Russia's military assets are in Ukraine

The Romanian Deputy Secretary-General of NATO, Mircea Geoana, explained that more than two-thirds of Russia's military resources are already locked in Ukraine and concluded that "there are no risks to our security."

Reinforcements "from Armenia, Georgia, Siberia, other areas" are coming to support the Russian forces, he stated, implying that the Alliance is still in a visibly stronger position.

"We have activated defense plans for all allies on the Eastern Flank. At the moment, there are over 40,000 soldiers under the command of the Supreme Allied Command; we have hundreds of ships that are practically in the sky at all times, we have hundreds of devices, including anti-missile elements that are very vigilant," Mircea Geoana also declared.

"So there are no risks to our security," Mircea Geoana concluded, speaking at television station Digi 24 on March 19, quoted by News.ro.

"At next week's summit, [NATO's] leaders will discuss how we can support Ukraine - and we will support it, taking care not to turn an already very, very brutal and bloody conflict into an even bigger conflict between NATO and the Russian Federation," he said.

(Photo: Nato website)

