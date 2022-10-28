The Romanian Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT) will organize this year’s National Arts and Crafts Fair between November 3 and 6. About 100 exhibitors are expected to join the event hosted by Atrium – Palas Mall in Iaşi, eastern Romania.

Craftsmen and artisans can participate in the event for free, and they can receive RON 2,500 from the ministry to cover the expenses for accommodation and transport. To obtain this money, they have to register on Programe-imm.ro by October 29, 2022, 8 PM.

According to a press release, to receive the money offered by MAT, participants need to submit the settlement request through the same platform within ten working days from the closing date of the fair and must be present at the event for its entire duration.

The event is dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises, cooperatives, including mixed craft cooperative societies, authorized natural persons carrying out economic activities independently, individual enterprises, family enterprises, as well as associations or foundations.

(Photo source: Klodvig | Dreamstime.com)