Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/16/2021 - 08:02
Capital markets

Ukraine’s Naftogaz announces MoU on cooperation with Romania’s OMV Petrom

16 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

State-owned UkrGasVydobuvannya, a subsidiary of Ukraine's Naftogaz dealing with natural gas production, announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation with the leading integrated energy company of Southeast Europe - Romanian group OMV Petrom (SNP).

Naftogaz and OMV Petrom aim to implement joint gas exploration and production projects in Ukraine.

"Naftogaz and OMV Petrom will begin analyzing opportunities for cooperation in promising oil and gas fields in the Ukrainian Black Sea section. According to the Government's decision, Naftogaz has already submitted documents for obtaining 36 special permits for exploration of these areas," said Otto Waterlander, CEO of Naftogaz Group.

The Ukrainian statement points to onshore perimeters as well. The Romanian Carpathians, where OMV Petrom has extensive experience, is a region that has a common geological history with Ukraine's Carpathian region, the company argues.

"Part of the company's strategy is to attract experienced international partners for joint investments. Attracting international investors is an important step towards Ukraine's gas independence by 2030. We consider OMV Petrom a valuable and reputable partner with investment potential, knowledge, and relevant experience in the region," said Waterlander.

"Our strategy is to expand in the Black Sea. The partnership with Ukraine is a logical step towards assessing opportunities in the region, as the country has perhaps the greatest potential for natural gas production in Europe. We are pleased to begin researching possible ways to work with Naftogaz. We are committed to effective and mutually beneficial cooperation to realize these opportunities," said Christopher Waite, Member of the Executive Board of OMV Petrom, responsible for exploration and development.

(Photo: OMV Petrom Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 13:38
10 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
From Romania to Silicon Valley: A young Romanian entrepreneur builds on his patented posture correction technology
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/16/2021 - 08:02
Capital markets

Ukraine’s Naftogaz announces MoU on cooperation with Romania’s OMV Petrom

16 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

State-owned UkrGasVydobuvannya, a subsidiary of Ukraine's Naftogaz dealing with natural gas production, announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation with the leading integrated energy company of Southeast Europe - Romanian group OMV Petrom (SNP).

Naftogaz and OMV Petrom aim to implement joint gas exploration and production projects in Ukraine.

"Naftogaz and OMV Petrom will begin analyzing opportunities for cooperation in promising oil and gas fields in the Ukrainian Black Sea section. According to the Government's decision, Naftogaz has already submitted documents for obtaining 36 special permits for exploration of these areas," said Otto Waterlander, CEO of Naftogaz Group.

The Ukrainian statement points to onshore perimeters as well. The Romanian Carpathians, where OMV Petrom has extensive experience, is a region that has a common geological history with Ukraine's Carpathian region, the company argues.

"Part of the company's strategy is to attract experienced international partners for joint investments. Attracting international investors is an important step towards Ukraine's gas independence by 2030. We consider OMV Petrom a valuable and reputable partner with investment potential, knowledge, and relevant experience in the region," said Waterlander.

"Our strategy is to expand in the Black Sea. The partnership with Ukraine is a logical step towards assessing opportunities in the region, as the country has perhaps the greatest potential for natural gas production in Europe. We are pleased to begin researching possible ways to work with Naftogaz. We are committed to effective and mutually beneficial cooperation to realize these opportunities," said Christopher Waite, Member of the Executive Board of OMV Petrom, responsible for exploration and development.

(Photo: OMV Petrom Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 13:38
10 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
From Romania to Silicon Valley: A young Romanian entrepreneur builds on his patented posture correction technology
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)
10 February 2021
Sports
Bucharest will host Atletico Madrid – Chelsea UEFA Champions League match
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
A French writer living in Bucharest shares her take on Romania in recently-released book
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - William Cunneen (US): The country is a unique blend of hyper technology and IT startups mixed with grandma's small farm and wood-fired stoves
11 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Murat Büyükerk, Arctic CEO: Romania is an excellent place to live and do business
04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing