Romania ClimAccelerator selects 14 green startups to join 2023 edition in the MVP category

Romania ClimAccelerator, a complex local green accelerator holding its third edition this year, announced the participants in the MVP category. Out of 44 applications received, 11 sustainable startups that already have a prototype were selected to enter an intensive three-month acceleration process.

The program covers workshops and case studies, peer sharing at the national and international level, mentoring sessions, networking and connecting with key players in the ecosystem, and consulting on specific needs.

Of the 11 startups selected to go further in the program, five also participated in the Early Stage category of the accelerator, and one of the startups is a finalist of the ClimAccelerator 2022 edition, the Early Stage category. Most of the proposed solutions come from the area of waste management, the development of AI-based platforms and process automation, and circular economy.

The 11 winners are SIGAD, DigIT, ExpertGES.ro, Laura And Wine, ZĂ KUP, Smart Manole, Kolecto, MASAP, R3d.eco, Horeca Orders, and InoWatt.ro.

Romania ClimAccelerator will culminate on December 7 with the Demo Day hybrid event, during which the teams will present their solutions to an audience made up of mentors, investors, the press and the public.

The 2023 edition of Romania ClimAccelerator targets local startups in two stages of development: those that are in the initial stage (Early Stage category) and those that already have a minimum viable product (MVP category). Fourteen early stage startups developing innovative solutions for a sustainable future were selected in July.

In the two previous editions, the program accelerated 60 green startups from Romania, received 300+ applications from all regions of the country, brought together 60+ mentors and experts, and provided a total funding of EUR 600,000.

(Photo source: Romania ClimAccelerator)