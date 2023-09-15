Startup

Romania ClimAccelerator selects 14 green startups to join 2023 edition in the MVP category

15 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania ClimAccelerator, a complex local green accelerator holding its third edition this year, announced the participants in the MVP category. Out of 44 applications received, 11 sustainable startups that already have a prototype were selected to enter an intensive three-month acceleration process.

The program covers workshops and case studies, peer sharing at the national and international level, mentoring sessions, networking and connecting with key players in the ecosystem, and consulting on specific needs. 

Of the 11 startups selected to go further in the program, five also participated in the Early Stage category of the accelerator, and one of the startups is a finalist of the ClimAccelerator 2022 edition, the Early Stage category. Most of the proposed solutions come from the area of waste management, the development of AI-based platforms and process automation, and circular economy.

The 11 winners are SIGAD, DigIT, ExpertGES.ro, Laura And Wine, ZĂ KUP, Smart Manole, Kolecto, MASAP, R3d.eco, Horeca Orders, and InoWatt.ro. 

Romania ClimAccelerator will culminate on December 7 with the Demo Day hybrid event, during which the teams will present their solutions to an audience made up of mentors, investors, the press and the public.

The 2023 edition of Romania ClimAccelerator targets local startups in two stages of development: those that are in the initial stage (Early Stage category) and those that already have a minimum viable product (MVP category). Fourteen early stage startups developing innovative solutions for a sustainable future were selected in July.

In the two previous editions, the program accelerated 60 green startups from Romania, received 300+ applications from all regions of the country, brought together 60+ mentors and experts, and provided a total funding of EUR 600,000.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romania ClimAccelerator)

Read next
Normal
Startup

Romania ClimAccelerator selects 14 green startups to join 2023 edition in the MVP category

15 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania ClimAccelerator, a complex local green accelerator holding its third edition this year, announced the participants in the MVP category. Out of 44 applications received, 11 sustainable startups that already have a prototype were selected to enter an intensive three-month acceleration process.

The program covers workshops and case studies, peer sharing at the national and international level, mentoring sessions, networking and connecting with key players in the ecosystem, and consulting on specific needs. 

Of the 11 startups selected to go further in the program, five also participated in the Early Stage category of the accelerator, and one of the startups is a finalist of the ClimAccelerator 2022 edition, the Early Stage category. Most of the proposed solutions come from the area of waste management, the development of AI-based platforms and process automation, and circular economy.

The 11 winners are SIGAD, DigIT, ExpertGES.ro, Laura And Wine, ZĂ KUP, Smart Manole, Kolecto, MASAP, R3d.eco, Horeca Orders, and InoWatt.ro. 

Romania ClimAccelerator will culminate on December 7 with the Demo Day hybrid event, during which the teams will present their solutions to an audience made up of mentors, investors, the press and the public.

The 2023 edition of Romania ClimAccelerator targets local startups in two stages of development: those that are in the initial stage (Early Stage category) and those that already have a minimum viable product (MVP category). Fourteen early stage startups developing innovative solutions for a sustainable future were selected in July.

In the two previous editions, the program accelerated 60 green startups from Romania, received 300+ applications from all regions of the country, brought together 60+ mentors and experts, and provided a total funding of EUR 600,000.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romania ClimAccelerator)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria
17 August 2023
Analyses
Top 100 biggest companies in Romania by turnover