Romania ClimAccelerator: 14 early stage startups selected for third edition

Fourteen early stage startups developing innovative solutions for a sustainable future have been selected for the Romania ClimAccelerator, a complex local green accelerator that is holding its third edition this year. Registrations for green startups in the MVP category continue until August 22.

In total, 51 startups from Romania enrolled in the program’s Early Stage category, and the jury selected 14 earlier this month. Registrations were open to all innovators and future entrepreneurs from Romania and the Republic of Moldova who are in the early stage of business or have an idea that addresses environmental problems and contributes to combating climate change with the help of technology.

The ideas registered in the Early Stage category aim at developing a circular economy, reducing the impact of production on the environment, greening economic activities, developing smart solutions for green and sustainable cities, climate-smart agriculture, reducing emissions from industry, encouraging responsible consumption, and using technology and artificial intelligence for a positive environmental impact.

The 14 winners are software developer Applied Research Solutions, online platform for alternative sports Atlas of Sports, carbon farming assistant CarbonCel, mobility-sharing solution Dash, AI & tech startup DigIT, sustainability app Energy Advisor, green startup FungiHeroes, digital recycling solution Kolecto, MASAP - a startup based on the Aquaponics (AP) architecture, sustainable fashion startup reFab, clothing rental service SISIHOUSE, construction management solution Smart Manole, Urban Nutribox, and ZĂ KUP - an ecological system of reusable cups for events and festivals.

The 14 teams accepted in Romania ClimAccelerator will go through a three-month business acceleration program that includes various workshops on business modeling, marketing, sales, financial management, business consulting and investment readiness, mentoring, community meetings and peer sharing, but also media exposure and the chance to be part of an international community in the field.

