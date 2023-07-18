Startup

Romania ClimAccelerator: 14 early stage startups selected for third edition

18 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fourteen early stage startups developing innovative solutions for a sustainable future have been selected for the Romania ClimAccelerator, a complex local green accelerator that is holding its third edition this year. Registrations for green startups in the MVP category continue until August 22.

In total, 51 startups from Romania enrolled in the program’s Early Stage category, and the jury selected 14 earlier this month. Registrations were open to all innovators and future entrepreneurs from Romania and the Republic of Moldova who are in the early stage of business or have an idea that addresses environmental problems and contributes to combating climate change with the help of technology.

The ideas registered in the Early Stage category aim at developing a circular economy, reducing the impact of production on the environment, greening economic activities, developing smart solutions for green and sustainable cities, climate-smart agriculture, reducing emissions from industry, encouraging responsible consumption, and using technology and artificial intelligence for a positive environmental impact.

The 14 winners are software developer Applied Research Solutions, online platform for alternative sports Atlas of Sports, carbon farming assistant CarbonCel, mobility-sharing solution Dash, AI & tech startup DigIT, sustainability app Energy Advisor, green startup FungiHeroes, digital recycling solution Kolecto, MASAP - a startup based on the Aquaponics (AP) architecture, sustainable fashion startup reFab, clothing rental service SISIHOUSE, construction management solution Smart Manole, Urban Nutribox, and ZĂ KUP - an ecological system of reusable cups for events and festivals.

The 14 teams accepted in Romania ClimAccelerator will go through a three-month business acceleration program that includes various workshops on business modeling, marketing, sales, financial management, business consulting and investment readiness, mentoring, community meetings and peer sharing, but also media exposure and the chance to be part of an international community in the field.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romania ClimAccelerator)

Read next
Normal
Startup

Romania ClimAccelerator: 14 early stage startups selected for third edition

18 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fourteen early stage startups developing innovative solutions for a sustainable future have been selected for the Romania ClimAccelerator, a complex local green accelerator that is holding its third edition this year. Registrations for green startups in the MVP category continue until August 22.

In total, 51 startups from Romania enrolled in the program’s Early Stage category, and the jury selected 14 earlier this month. Registrations were open to all innovators and future entrepreneurs from Romania and the Republic of Moldova who are in the early stage of business or have an idea that addresses environmental problems and contributes to combating climate change with the help of technology.

The ideas registered in the Early Stage category aim at developing a circular economy, reducing the impact of production on the environment, greening economic activities, developing smart solutions for green and sustainable cities, climate-smart agriculture, reducing emissions from industry, encouraging responsible consumption, and using technology and artificial intelligence for a positive environmental impact.

The 14 winners are software developer Applied Research Solutions, online platform for alternative sports Atlas of Sports, carbon farming assistant CarbonCel, mobility-sharing solution Dash, AI & tech startup DigIT, sustainability app Energy Advisor, green startup FungiHeroes, digital recycling solution Kolecto, MASAP - a startup based on the Aquaponics (AP) architecture, sustainable fashion startup reFab, clothing rental service SISIHOUSE, construction management solution Smart Manole, Urban Nutribox, and ZĂ KUP - an ecological system of reusable cups for events and festivals.

The 14 teams accepted in Romania ClimAccelerator will go through a three-month business acceleration program that includes various workshops on business modeling, marketing, sales, financial management, business consulting and investment readiness, mentoring, community meetings and peer sharing, but also media exposure and the chance to be part of an international community in the field.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romania ClimAccelerator)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov