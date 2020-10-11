Night of Museums in Romania: Program adapts to Covid-19 restrictions

More than 60 museums in the country have registered to take part in this year’s Night of Museums, set to take place on November 14.

The participating venues will stay open until 21:00, in keeping with current Covid-19 related restrictions.

At the same time, the National Museum Network has prepared several digital projects. One of them covers 16 short documentary films telling the lesser-known stories of museums in Bucharest, Ilfov, Iaşi, Bacău, Piatra-Neamţ, Buzău, and Vaslui. The documentaries can be watched on the social media channels of radio station Europa FM, Noaptea Muzeelor (The Night of Museums), and the Romania National Museum Network.

Another project includes productions created by high school students, available for viewing on the Facebook page of Noaptea Muzeelor. The productions were aimed at presenting in creative ways the museums in local communities.

“The situation is increasingly uncertain, but people’s safety comes first. This is why, depending on the measures imposed by the authorities, the offline events could be stopped; this means that the program of the Night of Museums could change until November 14. In this case, the events will take place virtually, where, besides the offer of participating museums and organizations, we have also prepared two digital projects,” Dragoş Neamu, manager of the Night of Museums, explained.

Further details on the event are available at noapteamuzeelor.org.

(Photo: Pixabay)

