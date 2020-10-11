Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 14:39
Events

Night of Museums in Romania: Program adapts to Covid-19 restrictions

10 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 60 museums in the country have registered to take part in this year’s Night of Museums, set to take place on November 14.

The participating venues will stay open until 21:00, in keeping with current Covid-19 related restrictions. 

At the same time, the National Museum Network has prepared several digital projects. One of them covers 16 short documentary films telling the lesser-known stories of museums in Bucharest, Ilfov, Iaşi, Bacău, Piatra-Neamţ, Buzău, and Vaslui. The documentaries can be watched on the social media channels of radio station Europa FM, Noaptea Muzeelor (The Night of Museums), and the Romania National Museum Network.

Another project includes productions created by high school students, available for viewing on the Facebook page of Noaptea Muzeelor. The productions were aimed at presenting in creative ways the museums in local communities. 

“The situation is increasingly uncertain, but people’s safety comes first. This is why, depending on the measures imposed by the authorities, the offline events could be stopped; this means that the program of the Night of Museums could change until November 14. In this case, the events will take place virtually, where, besides the offer of participating museums and organizations, we have also prepared two digital projects,” Dragoş Neamu, manager of the Night of Museums, explained. 

Further details on the event are available at noapteamuzeelor.org.

(Photo: Pixabay)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 12:53
16 September 2020
Entertainment
Western Romania: Museum of Natural Sciences in Arad reopens with a new exhibition concept
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 14:39
Events

Night of Museums in Romania: Program adapts to Covid-19 restrictions

10 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 60 museums in the country have registered to take part in this year’s Night of Museums, set to take place on November 14.

The participating venues will stay open until 21:00, in keeping with current Covid-19 related restrictions. 

At the same time, the National Museum Network has prepared several digital projects. One of them covers 16 short documentary films telling the lesser-known stories of museums in Bucharest, Ilfov, Iaşi, Bacău, Piatra-Neamţ, Buzău, and Vaslui. The documentaries can be watched on the social media channels of radio station Europa FM, Noaptea Muzeelor (The Night of Museums), and the Romania National Museum Network.

Another project includes productions created by high school students, available for viewing on the Facebook page of Noaptea Muzeelor. The productions were aimed at presenting in creative ways the museums in local communities. 

“The situation is increasingly uncertain, but people’s safety comes first. This is why, depending on the measures imposed by the authorities, the offline events could be stopped; this means that the program of the Night of Museums could change until November 14. In this case, the events will take place virtually, where, besides the offer of participating museums and organizations, we have also prepared two digital projects,” Dragoş Neamu, manager of the Night of Museums, explained. 

Further details on the event are available at noapteamuzeelor.org.

(Photo: Pixabay)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 12:53
16 September 2020
Entertainment
Western Romania: Museum of Natural Sciences in Arad reopens with a new exhibition concept
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country
09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda
09 November 2020
Politics
Romania's Orthodox Church publishes "pastoral recommendations for a responsible and fair vote"
09 November 2020
Business
Orange takes over Deutsche Telekom’s fixed operations in Romania
05 November 2020
Social
Update: Romania enforces soft lockdown measures as of Monday
03 November 2020
Politics
London-based entrepreneur aims to become the Diaspora’s voice in Romanian Parliament
03 November 2020
Social
COVID-19: Staying up to date with the situation in Romania, national restrictions & travel regulations