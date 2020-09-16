Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 12:53
Entertainment
Western Romania: Museum of Natural Sciences in Arad reopens with a new exhibition concept
16 September 2020
The Museum of Natural Sciences within the Arad Museum Complex reopened on Tuesday, September 15, with a new, interactive exhibition concept and new technologies such as holograms, audio systems, or touchpads.

The museum's revamping started in January and cost RON 1.7 million, according to Agerpres.

"We tried to bring new things for the inhabitants of Arad: we enriched the museum's collection through donations and acquisitions, and we brought modern technology in the new space: hologram, touchpad, audio guide, ambient sounds from nature. Also - a first for Arad - we adapted the exhibition space for people with disabilities through interactive panels with information in Braille, and by facilitating their access throughout the exhibition," said Bogdan Blaga, the deputy director of the Arad Museum Complex.

The museum features an interactive exhibition that includes rare plants from Arad county and Romania, flora and fauna of the nature reserves included in the Natura 2000 site, and the national reservations "Dosul laurului" Gurahonţ, the Downy oak in Cărand, and Balta Rovina in Ineu. An important segment of the exhibition is the reconstruction of some cave galleries, where visitors can see stalactites and bone fragments of the cave bear. Meanwhile, the paleontology collection includes bone fragments of mammoth, mastodon discovered in Arad-Ceala, giant deer antlers, plant fossils, and mollusks.

The Museum of Natural Sciences can be visited Tuesday to Sunday between 09:00 and 13:00 and between 14:00 and 17:00 (during the one-hour break, the museum staff disinfects and ventilates the exhibition spaces). Tickets cost RON 4 for adults, RON 2 for students and pensioners, and RON 1 for children. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Complexul Muzeal Arad)

Trending content