Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 11:57
Culture

Museum of Freemasonry to open in Oradea this summer

26 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Museum of Freemasonry is set to open this summer in the city of Oradea, in northwest Romania. It will be housed in a heritage building that was restored with EU funds.

"The rooms will have the specific functions of a Masonic lodge. I'm referring to the halls' names, such as the 'Hall of Lost Steps' from which one enters the Temple, the most important and sumptuous hall of a lodge. Another space will be the 'Reflection Room,' as the first place in the initiation process established in a Masonic lodge, or even the 'Office of the Master of the Lodge,' followed by the exhibition hall," Angela Lupsea, the director of the Oradea Museum, told local Agerpres.

The museum will be arranged in collaboration with specialists from the Grand National Lodge of Romania and the Brukenthal Museum, so as to highlight the most important moments in the history of Freemasonry at the national and international level. 

The opening of the Museum of Freemasonry will most likely take place in July this year.

The building that will house the future Museum of Freemasonry was built in 1901-1902, being a representative creation of architects Bálint Zoltán and Jámbor Lajos (members of the Masonic Lodge in Budapest). For almost half a century, it housed the Masonic Lodge of St. Ladislaus, being the only building in the city built in the typical strictly Masonic style.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Oradea)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 17:18
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 11:57
Culture

Museum of Freemasonry to open in Oradea this summer

26 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Museum of Freemasonry is set to open this summer in the city of Oradea, in northwest Romania. It will be housed in a heritage building that was restored with EU funds.

"The rooms will have the specific functions of a Masonic lodge. I'm referring to the halls' names, such as the 'Hall of Lost Steps' from which one enters the Temple, the most important and sumptuous hall of a lodge. Another space will be the 'Reflection Room,' as the first place in the initiation process established in a Masonic lodge, or even the 'Office of the Master of the Lodge,' followed by the exhibition hall," Angela Lupsea, the director of the Oradea Museum, told local Agerpres.

The museum will be arranged in collaboration with specialists from the Grand National Lodge of Romania and the Brukenthal Museum, so as to highlight the most important moments in the history of Freemasonry at the national and international level. 

The opening of the Museum of Freemasonry will most likely take place in July this year.

The building that will house the future Museum of Freemasonry was built in 1901-1902, being a representative creation of architects Bálint Zoltán and Jámbor Lajos (members of the Masonic Lodge in Budapest). For almost half a century, it housed the Masonic Lodge of St. Ladislaus, being the only building in the city built in the typical strictly Masonic style.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Oradea)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 17:18
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption
18 February 2021
Entertainment
Wild Danube: Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley starts work on new movie
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)