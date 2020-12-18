Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 09:13
Business

Romania inaugurates 6.3km motorway around Brasov

18 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's outgoing Government inaugurated on December 17 the 6.3km motorway segment between Rasnov and Cristian - near Brasov, part of the Ploiesti-Brasov motorway.

The 3.7km section between Rasnov and Predeal, a section that has posed more problems to constructors because it goes along a valley, was completed as well - but only as a four-lane highway.

Transport minister Lucian Bode stressed that the Government completed 90 km of motorways this year and assured that it remains committed to developing the country's road infrastructure.

"This achievement gives a very clear signal that the road infrastructure is a priority for the Liberal Government and at the same time a firm commitment that, after 18 years of public debates, this project received firm support and is en route to be completed. With these 10 kilometers of highway, the Liberal Government ends the year 2020 with about 90 kilometers of highway completed during a difficult year," Lucian Bode declared, on Thursday, at the beginning of the Government meeting, News.ro reported.

For the longer part of the Ploiesti-Brasov motorway, namely Ploiesti-Comarnic, the Government has launched a call for remaking the feasibility study.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Transporturilor)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 08:17
16 October 2020
Business
Romania's transport minister promises 1,000 km of motorways and expressways by 2024
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 09:13
Business

Romania inaugurates 6.3km motorway around Brasov

18 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's outgoing Government inaugurated on December 17 the 6.3km motorway segment between Rasnov and Cristian - near Brasov, part of the Ploiesti-Brasov motorway.

The 3.7km section between Rasnov and Predeal, a section that has posed more problems to constructors because it goes along a valley, was completed as well - but only as a four-lane highway.

Transport minister Lucian Bode stressed that the Government completed 90 km of motorways this year and assured that it remains committed to developing the country's road infrastructure.

"This achievement gives a very clear signal that the road infrastructure is a priority for the Liberal Government and at the same time a firm commitment that, after 18 years of public debates, this project received firm support and is en route to be completed. With these 10 kilometers of highway, the Liberal Government ends the year 2020 with about 90 kilometers of highway completed during a difficult year," Lucian Bode declared, on Thursday, at the beginning of the Government meeting, News.ro reported.

For the longer part of the Ploiesti-Brasov motorway, namely Ploiesti-Comarnic, the Government has launched a call for remaking the feasibility study.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Transporturilor)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 08:17
16 October 2020
Business
Romania's transport minister promises 1,000 km of motorways and expressways by 2024
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

18 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s center-right coalition moves closer to an agreement on the next Government
18 December 2020
Capital markets
UiPath, the most valuable startup ever born in Romania, files for IPO
18 December 2020
Justice
Romanian prince becomes wanted person to serve jail sentence in corruption case
17 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s would-be center-right coalition partners can’t agree on who will lead new Government
15 December 2020
Entertainment
Inspiration: Romanian master florist outlines Christmas decorating suggestions
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Alan Stokes (Canadian): A lot of the scenery reminds me of my home in Canada. I plan to live here permanently
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln
11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?