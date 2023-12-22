Business

Ziarul Financiar: Most valuable companies in Romania gained value in 2023

22 December 2023

The 100 most valuable companies in Romania are valued at more than RON 591 billion (EUR 120 billion) in 2023, the highest level since local business newspaper Ziarul Financiar started publishing this list 18 years ago.

The cumulative value of the top 100 companies is 12.6% higher than in 2022.

Of the 100 companies in this year’s ranking, 69 saw their value increase this year compared to 2022. The 2023 list includes 14 new entries.

The sectors that have the most companies in the top 100 are real estate (8), technology and telecom (8), banking (10), FMCG (12), retail - regardless of its type (15), energy and utilities (21).

Hidroelectrica, the largest energy producer in Romania, is the most valuable company in Romania for the second year in a row. It is also the only one valued at over EUR 10 billion.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

The 100 most valuable companies in Romania are valued at more than RON 591 billion (EUR 120 billion) in 2023, the highest level since local business newspaper Ziarul Financiar started publishing this list 18 years ago.

The cumulative value of the top 100 companies is 12.6% higher than in 2022.

Of the 100 companies in this year’s ranking, 69 saw their value increase this year compared to 2022. The 2023 list includes 14 new entries.

The sectors that have the most companies in the top 100 are real estate (8), technology and telecom (8), banking (10), FMCG (12), retail - regardless of its type (15), energy and utilities (21).

Hidroelectrica, the largest energy producer in Romania, is the most valuable company in Romania for the second year in a row. It is also the only one valued at over EUR 10 billion.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

