Top Romanian managers earn ten times more than their employees

A top manager in Romania earns ten times more than an employee, and the net monthly salary of a Romanian manager can go up to EUR 15,000, local Mediafax reported, quoting data centralized by HR Mercer.

“Let’s say a manager makes RON 20,000, gross, and the senior employee earns a gross salary of RON 15,000. If we talk now about the difference between what an entry-level means and the salary of a top manager, the difference is still 1 to 10,” said Alina Popescu, talent information solution leader, HR Mercer.

In Germany, Denmark and Switzerland, a manager earns three times more than an employee.

The reason why managers are better paid in Romania is that there was a shortage of managers when the multinationals entered Romania in the late 1990s. The companies paid more money to have people in charge, and that still costs them today. That is how we came to colossal differences between the best paid and the worst paid employees, the HR firm explained.

However, the difference is not so big anymore when “we refer to a senior specialist,” according to HR Mercer. “What we have found from the latest salary analysis is that the salary of specialists with experience in the organization is increasingly closer to what is offered for managers on the Romanian market, especially if we talk about technical positions.”

