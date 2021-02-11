Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/10/2021 - 08:22
Business

British appliances producer Morphy Richards opens Romanian subsidiary

10 February 2021
Morphy Richards, the British home and kitchen appliances brand, part of Glen Dimplex group, will enter the Eastern European market in early 2021 through a Bucharest branch.

The group has a partnership with Altex in the online area and is developing partnerships with other retailers, announced Laurentiu Codescu, Head of Eastern Europe Market at Glen Dimplex.

"I can confirm that, in the next period, our website, now used for introducing ourselves, will turn into an online store. We want to be able to receive customer feedback directly and know what they want. We are a new brand on the market, and any kind of information from consumers is important," stated Laurentiu Codescu during the eCommerce Monday show on Wall-street.ro.

Some of the products that Morphy Richards brings to the Romanian market are wireless irons, which he mentions have a 42% market share in the United Kingdom, vertical vacuum cleaners in the EUR 90-140 segment, where its market share is 25%, or steam cookers, where the market share is 12%.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Morphy Richards)

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

