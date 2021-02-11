British appliances producer Morphy Richards opens Romanian subsidiary

Morphy Richards, the British home and kitchen appliances brand, part of Glen Dimplex group, will enter the Eastern European market in early 2021 through a Bucharest branch.

The group has a partnership with Altex in the online area and is developing partnerships with other retailers, announced Laurentiu Codescu, Head of Eastern Europe Market at Glen Dimplex.

"I can confirm that, in the next period, our website, now used for introducing ourselves, will turn into an online store. We want to be able to receive customer feedback directly and know what they want. We are a new brand on the market, and any kind of information from consumers is important," stated Laurentiu Codescu during the eCommerce Monday show on Wall-street.ro.

Some of the products that Morphy Richards brings to the Romanian market are wireless irons, which he mentions have a 42% market share in the United Kingdom, vertical vacuum cleaners in the EUR 90-140 segment, where its market share is 25%, or steam cookers, where the market share is 12%.

(Photo source: Facebook/Morphy Richards)