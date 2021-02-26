Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 08:22
Business

RO private equity fund Morphosis Capital plans two new investments this year

26 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian private equity fund Morphosis Capital expects to sign two new deals in 2021. It plans to invest in healthcare, technology, manufacturing, or B2B services businesses by deploying a total amount between EUR 10-20 million.

In 2020, despite a challenging global context, Morphosis closed two transactions by taking a majority stake in the medical clinic chain specializing in imaging and radiology Medima Health and a minority holding in Dr Leahu Dental Clinics.

Together with the 2019 investment in DocProcess, Morphosis currently has a portfolio of three companies.

“In 2021, our ambition is to find more like-minded entrepreneurs with whom together, we can have a real impact not only on their business but also on the Romanian economy as a whole," said Andrei Gemeneanu, Managing Partner Morphosis Capital.

In 2020, the Morphosis Capital team analyzed proposals from over 200 companies looking for investment, proving that Romanian entrepreneurs are interested in accessing growth capital, especially equity financing.

With EUR 50 million subscribed capital, Morphosis expects to deploy all the capital from the first fund by mid-2022, ahead of the established schedule. The management intends to invest with Morphosis Capital Fund I in four more local companies.

Between 2024 and 2025, the fund anticipates exiting the businesses by listing the portfolio companies on the stock exchange or partnering with regional or global funds.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 17:18
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 08:22
Business

RO private equity fund Morphosis Capital plans two new investments this year

26 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian private equity fund Morphosis Capital expects to sign two new deals in 2021. It plans to invest in healthcare, technology, manufacturing, or B2B services businesses by deploying a total amount between EUR 10-20 million.

In 2020, despite a challenging global context, Morphosis closed two transactions by taking a majority stake in the medical clinic chain specializing in imaging and radiology Medima Health and a minority holding in Dr Leahu Dental Clinics.

Together with the 2019 investment in DocProcess, Morphosis currently has a portfolio of three companies.

“In 2021, our ambition is to find more like-minded entrepreneurs with whom together, we can have a real impact not only on their business but also on the Romanian economy as a whole," said Andrei Gemeneanu, Managing Partner Morphosis Capital.

In 2020, the Morphosis Capital team analyzed proposals from over 200 companies looking for investment, proving that Romanian entrepreneurs are interested in accessing growth capital, especially equity financing.

With EUR 50 million subscribed capital, Morphosis expects to deploy all the capital from the first fund by mid-2022, ahead of the established schedule. The management intends to invest with Morphosis Capital Fund I in four more local companies.

Between 2024 and 2025, the fund anticipates exiting the businesses by listing the portfolio companies on the stock exchange or partnering with regional or global funds.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 17:18
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption
18 February 2021
Entertainment
Wild Danube: Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley starts work on new movie
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)