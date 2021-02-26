RO private equity fund Morphosis Capital plans two new investments this year

Romanian private equity fund Morphosis Capital expects to sign two new deals in 2021. It plans to invest in healthcare, technology, manufacturing, or B2B services businesses by deploying a total amount between EUR 10-20 million.

In 2020, despite a challenging global context, Morphosis closed two transactions by taking a majority stake in the medical clinic chain specializing in imaging and radiology Medima Health and a minority holding in Dr Leahu Dental Clinics.

Together with the 2019 investment in DocProcess, Morphosis currently has a portfolio of three companies.

“In 2021, our ambition is to find more like-minded entrepreneurs with whom together, we can have a real impact not only on their business but also on the Romanian economy as a whole," said Andrei Gemeneanu, Managing Partner Morphosis Capital.

In 2020, the Morphosis Capital team analyzed proposals from over 200 companies looking for investment, proving that Romanian entrepreneurs are interested in accessing growth capital, especially equity financing.

With EUR 50 million subscribed capital, Morphosis expects to deploy all the capital from the first fund by mid-2022, ahead of the established schedule. The management intends to invest with Morphosis Capital Fund I in four more local companies.

Between 2024 and 2025, the fund anticipates exiting the businesses by listing the portfolio companies on the stock exchange or partnering with regional or global funds.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)