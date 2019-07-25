Newly-launched PE fund in Romania has EUR 50 mln, still seeks target businesses

Private equity fund Morphosis Capital, set up by four Romanian executives who worked abroad, has reached EUR 50 million worth of assets less than a year after its launch.

The fund wants to invest between EUR 5 and 15 million in local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in sectors such as consumer goods (FMCG), healthcare, and business to business sector (B2B), Ziarul Financiar announced quoting Andrei Gemeneanu, one of the four founders of the private equity fund.

Morphosis Capital launched MCFI in 2018, with the European Investment Fund (EIF) as an anchor, through the Regional Operational Program co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund.

The PE fund said at the end of 2018 that it already secured financing worth EUR 45 million for MCFI.

“We are very excited about the opportunities we see in Romania. We start this new journey humbled by the trust our investors have put in us. We are looking forward to working with successful Romanian SMEs and with like-minded entrepreneurs to take their companies to the next level,” said Andrei Gemeneanu, Managing Partner of Morphosis Capital at that time.

“We are glad that we have reached the threshold of EUR 50 million, and we want to work with visionary entrepreneurs,” he said six months later. In addition to the EIF, with resources from the Regional Operational Program, Morphosis Capital’s investor base includes Romanian and international institutional investors and a mix of local and international individual investors.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

