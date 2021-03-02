Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 02/03/2021 - 08:32
Business

Monica Hodor will lead Enel’s electricity distribution activities in RO

03 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Monica Hodor, former Head of Network Development within Italian group Enel's Global Infrastructure & Networks Division, has been appointed general manager of the E-Distributie companies in Romania. Thus, she will manage the electricity distribution grids in Banat, Dobrogea, and southern Muntenia.

Gino Celentano, who has led Enel's distribution activities in Romania since May 2019, will take over another position within the Enel Group.

"I am honored to resume my activity in Romania, leading the most efficient distribution operator in the country. […] To further improve our services, we will increase the volume of investments in the Romanian grids, in line with the Enel Group's Strategic Plan for the period 2021-2023," Monica Hodor said.

Hodor has 28 years of experience in management. She joined Enel in 2011 as CFO of the Enel companies in Romania. Then, between October 2015 and January 2021, she held several management positions in the Enel Group.

The three E-Distributie companies in Romania serve about 2.9 million households and companies in Banat (Arad, Timis, Caras Severin, and Hunedoara counties), Dobrogea (Tulcea, Constanta, Ialomita, and Calarasi counties), and Muntenia Sud (Bucharest, Ilfov, and Giurgiu counties).

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/03/2021 - 08:28
03 February 2021
Real Estate
Canadian real estate broker Avison Young adds Colliers Head of Industrial to its team in RO
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 02/03/2021 - 08:32
Business

Monica Hodor will lead Enel’s electricity distribution activities in RO

03 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Monica Hodor, former Head of Network Development within Italian group Enel's Global Infrastructure & Networks Division, has been appointed general manager of the E-Distributie companies in Romania. Thus, she will manage the electricity distribution grids in Banat, Dobrogea, and southern Muntenia.

Gino Celentano, who has led Enel's distribution activities in Romania since May 2019, will take over another position within the Enel Group.

"I am honored to resume my activity in Romania, leading the most efficient distribution operator in the country. […] To further improve our services, we will increase the volume of investments in the Romanian grids, in line with the Enel Group's Strategic Plan for the period 2021-2023," Monica Hodor said.

Hodor has 28 years of experience in management. She joined Enel in 2011 as CFO of the Enel companies in Romania. Then, between October 2015 and January 2021, she held several management positions in the Enel Group.

The three E-Distributie companies in Romania serve about 2.9 million households and companies in Banat (Arad, Timis, Caras Severin, and Hunedoara counties), Dobrogea (Tulcea, Constanta, Ialomita, and Calarasi counties), and Muntenia Sud (Bucharest, Ilfov, and Giurgiu counties).

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/03/2021 - 08:28
03 February 2021
Real Estate
Canadian real estate broker Avison Young adds Colliers Head of Industrial to its team in RO
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021