Monica Hodor will lead Enel’s electricity distribution activities in RO

Romanian Monica Hodor, former Head of Network Development within Italian group Enel's Global Infrastructure & Networks Division, has been appointed general manager of the E-Distributie companies in Romania. Thus, she will manage the electricity distribution grids in Banat, Dobrogea, and southern Muntenia.

Gino Celentano, who has led Enel's distribution activities in Romania since May 2019, will take over another position within the Enel Group.

"I am honored to resume my activity in Romania, leading the most efficient distribution operator in the country. […] To further improve our services, we will increase the volume of investments in the Romanian grids, in line with the Enel Group's Strategic Plan for the period 2021-2023," Monica Hodor said.

Hodor has 28 years of experience in management. She joined Enel in 2011 as CFO of the Enel companies in Romania. Then, between October 2015 and January 2021, she held several management positions in the Enel Group.

The three E-Distributie companies in Romania serve about 2.9 million households and companies in Banat (Arad, Timis, Caras Severin, and Hunedoara counties), Dobrogea (Tulcea, Constanta, Ialomita, and Calarasi counties), and Muntenia Sud (Bucharest, Ilfov, and Giurgiu counties).

(Photo source: the company)