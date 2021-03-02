Profile picture for user andreich
Real Estate

Canadian real estate broker Avison Young adds Colliers Head of Industrial to its team in RO

03 February 2021
Canadian real estate broker Avison Young, present on the Romanian market since 2017, has recruited Laurentiu Duica, current Partner & Head of Industrial Agency within Colliers International Romania, who will join the team in March.

Duica will contribute to consolidating the company’s industrial and logistics department from the position of Senior Vice President.

"I am happy that we managed to recruit Laurentiu, as he is one of the most powerful and experienced brokers in the market," said David Canta, Managing Director of Avison Young Romania.

"We continue to grow regionally and his arrival is an important strategic move for Avison Young. Through the experience he brings, we plan to strengthen our team and our position in the industrial and logistics sector, in which we believe a lot,” explained David Canta.

Laurentiu Duica joins the Avison Young team after 17 years of experience on the Romanian real estate market. He is specialized in managing complex logistics, production and development projects, and has assisted transactions of over 250 thousand sqm. He has been Partner & Head of Industrial Agency within Colliers International Romania in the last four and a half years and before that he worked for P3 and FM Logistics.

The logistics segment has been one of the most dynamic in the local real estate market in recent years due to high demand from both traditional and online retailers. Thus, the big real estate consultancy firms are trying to secure a higher share of this market by adding experienced professionals to their teams. CBRE has recruited Muler Onofrei, the co-founder of local logistics developer Element Industrial, as Business Development Manager.

(Photo source: the company)

