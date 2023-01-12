US investor takes over Romanian software engineering company Clarisoft

American consulting company with a focus on digital transformation Modus Create, active in Romania through offices in Cluj and Bucharest, has acquired Romanian software engineering company Clarisoft Technologies, which specializes in the development of customized products for enterprises, announced Profit.ro.

Bogdan Bucura founded Clarisoft in Bucharest in 2004. It currently has offices in Romania and the USA and a team of 40 employees.

The company provides full-stack digital solutions for business and staff growth through outsourcing services in Romania. Its customers include organizations such as Cisco and Livongo Health.

The company's turnover rose by 35% YoY to just over EUR 2 mln in 2021, while the net profit margin was nearly 20%.

