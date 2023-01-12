M&A

US investor takes over Romanian software engineering company Clarisoft

12 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

American consulting company with a focus on digital transformation Modus Create, active in Romania through offices in Cluj and Bucharest, has acquired Romanian software engineering company Clarisoft Technologies, which specializes in the development of customized products for enterprises, announced Profit.ro.

Bogdan Bucura founded Clarisoft in Bucharest in 2004. It currently has offices in Romania and the USA and a team of 40 employees.

The company provides full-stack digital solutions for business and staff growth through outsourcing services in Romania. Its customers include organizations such as Cisco and Livongo Health.

The company's turnover rose by 35% YoY to just over EUR 2 mln in 2021, while the net profit margin was nearly 20%.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
M&A

US investor takes over Romanian software engineering company Clarisoft

12 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

American consulting company with a focus on digital transformation Modus Create, active in Romania through offices in Cluj and Bucharest, has acquired Romanian software engineering company Clarisoft Technologies, which specializes in the development of customized products for enterprises, announced Profit.ro.

Bogdan Bucura founded Clarisoft in Bucharest in 2004. It currently has offices in Romania and the USA and a team of 40 employees.

The company provides full-stack digital solutions for business and staff growth through outsourcing services in Romania. Its customers include organizations such as Cisco and Livongo Health.

The company's turnover rose by 35% YoY to just over EUR 2 mln in 2021, while the net profit margin was nearly 20%.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years
03 January 2023
Social
First census results show Romania’s population is shrinking
21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest