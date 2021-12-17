Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/17/2021 - 08:55
Business

EUR 80 mln modernization project envisaged by Craiova airport in southern Romania

17 December 2021
A RON 400 mln (EUR 80 mln) project of the Dolj County Council for the modernization of Craiova Airport, financed with European funds through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program (LIOP), was signed on Thursday (December 16) by the minister of transport, Sorin Grindeanu, and the director of the airport, Sorin Manda, in the presence of prime minister Nicolae Ciuca.

The upgrade will bring the airport’s capacity to 2 million passengers and 18,000 aircraft movements per year.

The president of the Dolj County Council, Cosmin Vasile, stated that this contract is the most important project for Dolj County and the public administration in 2021, G4media.ro reported. He said that the city aims to become a development pole for this part of the country.

Dolj County Council is also working on other major projects during this period, such as an intermodal terminal, the largest in southern Romania, which will be built at the airport to connect the air transport of goods with the road and the railway. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Aeroportul International Craiova)

