Mixed breed dogs and cats neutered for free in Bucharest

The Bucharesters who own mixed breed dogs and cats will be able to have their pets neutered for free, according to a project voted earlier this week by the Bucharest General Council.

In this context, the Animal Welfare and Surveillance Authority (ASPA) will conclude an agreement of maximum of one year, with a maximum of six bidders (one for each district), and each vet will sterilize a maximum of 600 dogs and cats in Bucharest, but no more than 100 dogs and 100 cats per month, according to local News.ro. The cost will be covered by the municipality through ASPA.

Each pet owner in Bucharest can have two animals neutered (dogs and/or cats) within this program.

