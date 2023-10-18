Business

Romanian cleaning products producer builds EUR 9 mln factory to expand capacity

18 October 2023

The Romanian producer of cleaning and home care products, Misavan, is about to start the construction of a production unit for professional cleaning products, an investment that could reach EUR 9 million, according to Ciprian Otea, the owner of the company located in Iasi.

"We are building a new factory, an investment of EUR 8-9 million, a modern project for the Eastern Europe area, focused on professional cleaning products. When others close a factory after 57 years [a hint to Unilever's detergent factory in Ploiesti, which produced the Romanian brand Dero], we open a new one", said Ciprian Otea, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Recently, the Anglo-Dutch giant Unilever announced that the detergent factory in Ploiesti, which produced the Romanian brand Dero, will be closed and relocated by the end of 2024 after almost six decades of operation.

Misvan started as a distribution company in 2020 to expand into production and has currently reached an annual turnover of EUR 30 million.

